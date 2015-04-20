To The Members

Your Directors are glad to present the 23rd Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2015.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Rs. in lacs) PARTICULARS COMPANY 31.03.2015 31.03.2014 Gross Income 3.30 103.60 Total Expenditure 128.35 163.46 Depreciation - 12.04 Net Profit/(Loss) before taxes (811.15) (71.90) Add Deferment tax liability 20.78 4.18 Provision for Income Tax - - Net Profit/(Loss) after tax. (790.37) (67.72)

REVIEW OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS

During the financial year under review, the company has not taken any business activity except sale of unutilized Assets.

The statics given above shows that the company’s total turnover and other income is Rs. 3.30 lacs. There has been a total loss amounting Rs 790.37 lacs as per balance sheet.

FUTURE PROSPECTS

As required under the Corporate Governance, the Management Discussion and Analysis, forming part of this report, reflects the current status of affairs of the business.

NATURE OF BUSINESS

There has been no change in the nature of business of the company during the year.

SEGMENT REPORTING

Pursuant to the requirement of Accounting Standard 17 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is reported that besides, trading of Computer paper. The company had developed the technology Micro Algae for Fuel, Feed & Mitigation of Fuel gases and looking for the suitable manufacturer for the transfer of the technology on commercial basis.

LISTING OF SHARES

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on the BSE Limited (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.) and the Company has paid the Annual Listing Fees to BSE for the financial year 2014-15 as well as for 2015-16.

The Authorized Share Capital of the company consists of Rs. 80,00,00,000/- divided into 8,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The Issued, Subscribed & Paid up Capital is Rs. 78, 44, 90,950/- divided into 7, 84, 49,095 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A separate section on Corporate Governance forming part of the Director’s Report and the certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance of Corporate Governance norms as stipulated in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Indian Stock Exchanges is included in the Annual Report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual return in Form MGT -9, as required under Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013, is included in this Report as Annexure –II and forms an integral part of this Report.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The details of the number of meetings of the Board held during the Financial Year 2014-15 forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

DIRECTOR’S RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statement in terms of section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

i. In the preparation of annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

ii. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period.

iii. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv. The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

v. That the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi. That the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE POLICY

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The detail of this policy is explained in the Report on Corporate Governance prepared in accordance with Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

M/s. Ravinder Rameshwar & Associates, Chartered Accountants, House No. 3488, Sector 23 D, Chandigarh, having firm registration no. 020237N as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office till the conclusion of the 28th AGM of the Company in place of the resigning Auditors M/s. N. Kumar & Company, Chartered Accountant who have resigned as statutory auditor of the company with effect from 5th September, 2015 to fill up the casual vacancy in this regard the Board of Directors be and are hereby authorized to fix their remuneration and other out of pocket expenses incurred by them in connection with statutory audit.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Company has appointed Mr Prince Chadha, Company Secretary in Practice (C.P. No. 12409) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is included as Annexure-III and forms an integral part of this Report.

COMMENTS OF MANAGEMENT ON QUALIFICATION OF SECRETARIAL REPORT

The acts specified in Report are being implemented.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY COMPANY

Details of Loans Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to Financial Statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Related Party Transactions under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, are defined as the transactions of the Company of a material nature, with its promoters, the directors or the management, their subsidiaries or relatives, etc. that may have potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large. The detail of this transaction is explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

DIVIDEND

In the wake of loss, your Board of Director’s did not recommend the payment of Dividend for the financial year ended 31st march, 2015.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The risk management framework defines the risk management approach of the Company and includes periodic review of such risks and also documentation, mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks. Some of the risks that the Company is exposed to are:

Risks of Specific Nature

Company as a part of normal business monitoring review and development plans, identifies the specific risks for each business segment and develops necessary action plan to minimise the impact of same on business performance.

Risk Strategy

Company recognizes that risk is an integral and unavoidable component of business and is committed to managing the risk in a proactive and effective manner. The Company believes that the Risk cannot be eliminated but it can be better managed by

• Transferred to another party, who is willing to take risk, say by buying an insurance policy or entering into a forward contract in case of business involving use of Foreign exchange;

• Reduced, by adopting good internal controls;

• Avoided, by not entering into risky businesses;

• Retained, to either avoid the cost of trying to reduce risk or in anticipation of higher profits by taking on more risk,and;

• Shared, by following a middle path between retaining and transferring risk.

Risk Management Framework

Company adopts systematic approach to mitigate risks associated with accomplishment of objectives, operations, revenues and compliance with the regulations. The Company believes that this would ensure mitigating steps proactively and help to achieve the risk management effectively.

The Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee of Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Business Heads as its regular members and other senior functional heads on invitation basis. The Committee is committed to review periodically the various risks associated with the Company and report the same to the Board.

Focus of the Company is on the three key elements, viz., Risk Assessment / Identification, Risk Management and Risk Monitoring.

• Potential Risks are identified and analyzed, considering likelihood and its impact, as a basis for determining how they should be managed.

• Risk Assessment consists of a detailed study of threats and vulnerability and resultant exposure to various risks.

Based on the assessment and identification of the risks, the committee decided the proactive steps for managing and monitoring these risks.

MECHANISM FOR EVALUATION OF BOARD

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, a structured procedure was adopted after taking into consideration the various aspects of the Board’s functioning, composition of the Board and its various Committees, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was completed well in time. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Board of Directorsexpresses their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

DIRECTORS

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the terms of the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr.Deepak Kumar retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and he being eligible offered himself for the Re-appointment.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the Criteria of Independence as prescribed both under Sub section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies act, 2013 and under Clause 49 of the listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges.

DEPOSITS

The company has not accepted any deposits from public during the year under review.

MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no Material changes and commitments in the business operations of the Company from the financial year ended 31st March, 2015 to the date of signing of the Director’s Report.

STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A strong internal control culture is an important focus and thrust area in the company. The company has comprehensive internal systems, controls and policies for all the major processes to ensure the reliability of financial reporting, timely feedback on achievement of operational and strategic goals, compliance with policies, procedures, laws, and regulations, safeguarding of assets and economical and efficient use of resources.

The formalized systems of control facilitate effective compliance as per Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement. The company also has well documented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for various processes which are periodically reviewed for changes warranted due to business needs.

All significant audit observations are reviewed periodically and follow-up actions thereon are reported to the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee also meet the company’s Statutory Auditors and Internal Auditors to ascertain their views on the financial statements, including the financial reporting system, compliance to accounting policies and procedures, the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal controls and systems followed by the company.

The top and senior management of the company also assesses opportunities for improvement in business processes, systems and controls, provides recommendations, designed to add value to the organization and follows up on the implementation of corrective actions and improvements in business processes.

The senior management of the company meets periodically to assess the performance of the each business segment and key functions of the company and areas for improvement of performance / controls are identified and reviewed on continuous basis.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company maintained healthy, cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all levels. The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of employees have enabled the Company to improve its position.

PARTICULARS OF THE EMPLOYEES

The Company had no employee during the year, whose particulars are required to be disclosed under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 , read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules 1975 amended from time to time.

NOTE ON ACCOUNTS

The observations of the auditors and notes on accounts are self-explanatory. The Company has complied with the provisions of all accounting standards which are applicable as on date.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Board of Directors of the Company has adopted Whistle Blower Policy .The Whistle Blower Policy aims for conducting the affairs in a fair and transparent manner by adopting highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior. All permanent employees of the Company are covered under the Whistle Blower Policy.

A mechanism has been established for employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Code of Conduct and Ethics. It also provides for adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and allows direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

A detailed Report on Management Discussion and Analysis, pursuant to Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement is annexed to this report as Annexure .

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

In conformity with the provisions of Clause 32 of the Listing Agreement, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on 31st March, 2015 forms an integral part of the Financial Statements.

PERSONNEL

Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the significant contribution made by all the employees, who through their competence, hard work, solidarity and co-operation, have enabled the Company to perform better.

TRADE RELATIONS

The Board wishes to place on record its appreciation for the support and co-operation that the Company received from its suppliers, distributors, retailers and other associates. The Company has always looked upon them as partners in its progress and has happily shared with them rewards of growth. It will be Company’s endeavor to build and nurture strong links based on mutuality, respect and co-operation with each other and consistent with customer interest.

PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUT GO.

a) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

i. Staggered Lighting System i.e. separate switches for separate sections are provided so that only required areas are lighted.

ii. Conventional Lighting Equipment is being replaced by Energy Saving Devices in a phased manner.

b) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADOPTION AND INNOVATION

The Company has been involved in material cost reduction, improving the quality of products. The wastage has been completely controlled by making of the general stationery items and adding rolls from left-over paper.

c) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUT GO

No information is required under this head.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors wish to convey their appreciation to all of the Company’s employees for their enormous efforts and contribution to the Company’s record performance. The Directors would also like to thank the shareholders, customers, dealers, suppliers, bankers and all other business associates for the continuous support given by them to the Company and their confidence in its management.