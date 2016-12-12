iifl-logo-icon 1
Beckons Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.19
(0.00%)
Dec 12, 2016

Beckons Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-1.25

-0.71

-0.91

-0.36

Depreciation

0

-0.12

-0.13

-0.15

Tax paid

0.2

0.04

-0.14

-0.06

Working capital

0.12

-4.39

6

-3.08

Other operating items

Operating

-0.91

-5.18

4.8

-3.66

Capital expenditure

-0.78

-0.22

-0.63

0.04

Free cash flow

-1.69

-5.4

4.17

-3.61

Equity raised

-41.71

-1.75

0.37

1.07

Investing

-45.64

3.11

-4.67

2.87

Financing

-0.02

-1.12

1.2

0.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-89.06

-5.17

1.07

0.69

