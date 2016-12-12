Beckons Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-1.25
-0.71
-0.91
-0.36
Depreciation
0
-0.12
-0.13
-0.15
Tax paid
0.2
0.04
-0.14
-0.06
Working capital
0.12
-4.39
6
-3.08
Other operating items
Operating
-0.91
-5.18
4.8
-3.66
Capital expenditure
-0.78
-0.22
-0.63
0.04
Free cash flow
-1.69
-5.4
4.17
-3.61
Equity raised
-41.71
-1.75
0.37
1.07
Investing
-45.64
3.11
-4.67
2.87
Financing
-0.02
-1.12
1.2
0.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-89.06
-5.17
1.07
0.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.