Beckons Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
0
0.03
0
0.28
0.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.03
0
0.28
0.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
-0.27
0
0
Total Income
0
0.03
-0.27
0.28
0.2
Total Expenditure
0.13
0.23
0.17
0.39
0.31
PBIDT
-0.13
-0.2
-0.44
-0.12
-0.11
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.13
-0.2
-0.44
-0.12
-0.11
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.15
-0.22
-0.47
-0.15
-0.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.15
-0.22
-0.47
-0.15
-0.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.15
-0.22
-0.47
-0.15
-0.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.02
0
-0.06
-0.02
-0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
78.45
78.45
78.45
78.45
78.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
7,63,81,176
0
7,63,81,176
7,63,81,176
7,63,81,176
Public Shareholding (%)
97.36
0
97.36
97.36
97.36
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
20,67,919
0
20,67,919
20,67,919
20,67,919
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
2.64
0
2.64
2.64
2.64
PBIDTM(%)
0
-666.66
0
-42.85
-55
PBDTM(%)
0
-666.66
0
-42.85
-55
PATM(%)
0
-733.33
0
-53.57
-70
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.