Beckons Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

0.19
(0.00%)
Dec 12, 2016|03:00:41 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2014Sept-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

0

0.03

0

0.28

0.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.03

0

0.28

0.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

-0.27

0

0

Total Income

0

0.03

-0.27

0.28

0.2

Total Expenditure

0.13

0.23

0.17

0.39

0.31

PBIDT

-0.13

-0.2

-0.44

-0.12

-0.11

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.13

-0.2

-0.44

-0.12

-0.11

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.15

-0.22

-0.47

-0.15

-0.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.15

-0.22

-0.47

-0.15

-0.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.15

-0.22

-0.47

-0.15

-0.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.02

0

-0.06

-0.02

-0.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

78.45

78.45

78.45

78.45

78.45

Public Shareholding (Number)

7,63,81,176

0

7,63,81,176

7,63,81,176

7,63,81,176

Public Shareholding (%)

97.36

0

97.36

97.36

97.36

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

20,67,919

0

20,67,919

20,67,919

20,67,919

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

0

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

2.64

0

2.64

2.64

2.64

PBIDTM(%)

0

-666.66

0

-42.85

-55

PBDTM(%)

0

-666.66

0

-42.85

-55

PATM(%)

0

-733.33

0

-53.57

-70

