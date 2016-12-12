Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-87.91
-97.36
39.05
Op profit growth
-28.03
-98.52
-823.35
EBIT growth
-17.53
-98.49
-834.32
Net profit growth
-36.47
-98.14
-843.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-59.04
-9.91
-17.72
3.4
EBIT margin
-69.37
-10.16
-17.73
3.35
Net profit margin
-65.8
-12.51
-17.75
3.31
RoCE
-0.91
-1.09
-64.95
RoNW
-0.21
-0.34
-16.32
RoA
-0.21
-0.33
-16.26
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.09
0
0
0.98
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.1
-0.15
-7.34
0.96
Book value per share
9.8
9.88
10.02
12.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
-5
0
0
1.84
P/CEPS
-4.42
-2.42
-0.11
1.87
P/B
0.04
0.03
0.08
0.14
EV/EBIDTA
-5.94
-3.72
-0.08
1.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-5.81
16.05
0.12
1.44
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2,026.85
2,100.74
80.54
Inventory days
72.7
164.13
8.85
Creditor days
-42.36
-1,906.57
-49.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
140.37
16.38
4,407.81
-39.38
Net debt / equity
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
0
0.18
0.02
-0.39
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-80.12
-96.17
-117.25
-95.96
Employee costs
-15.3
-2.11
-0.11
-0.12
Other costs
-63.62
-11.61
-0.34
-0.5
