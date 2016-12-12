iifl-logo-icon 1
Beckons Industries Ltd Key Ratios

0.19
(0.00%)
Dec 12, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-87.91

-97.36

39.05

Op profit growth

-28.03

-98.52

-823.35

EBIT growth

-17.53

-98.49

-834.32

Net profit growth

-36.47

-98.14

-843.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-59.04

-9.91

-17.72

3.4

EBIT margin

-69.37

-10.16

-17.73

3.35

Net profit margin

-65.8

-12.51

-17.75

3.31

RoCE

-0.91

-1.09

-64.95

RoNW

-0.21

-0.34

-16.32

RoA

-0.21

-0.33

-16.26

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.09

0

0

0.98

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.1

-0.15

-7.34

0.96

Book value per share

9.8

9.88

10.02

12.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

-5

0

0

1.84

P/CEPS

-4.42

-2.42

-0.11

1.87

P/B

0.04

0.03

0.08

0.14

EV/EBIDTA

-5.94

-3.72

-0.08

1.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-5.81

16.05

0.12

1.44

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2,026.85

2,100.74

80.54

Inventory days

72.7

164.13

8.85

Creditor days

-42.36

-1,906.57

-49.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

140.37

16.38

4,407.81

-39.38

Net debt / equity

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Net debt / op. profit

0

0.18

0.02

-0.39

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-80.12

-96.17

-117.25

-95.96

Employee costs

-15.3

-2.11

-0.11

-0.12

Other costs

-63.62

-11.61

-0.34

-0.5

