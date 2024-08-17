Beckons Industries Ltd Summary

Beckons Industries Ltd is a Punjab based company involved in Security Printing. The company manufactures and sells computer paper in India. They also engage in the technology development of micro algae for fuel, feed, and mitigation of flue gases. The company is a public limited company having listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.The company has very strong in-house research labs, international manufacturing facilities, all India marketing network and a very contented and strong customer base. They are a regular supplier to various Government, Semi Government Departments, Defense and Para-military Forces, Corporates vis--vis Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, Educational Institutions, Railways, LIC of India, GISO and Private companies. Beckons Industries Ltd was incorporated on September 3, 1992 with the name AGK Computer Secure Prints Ltd. The name of the company was changed from AGK Computer Secure Prints Ltd to Beckons Industries Ltd with effect from September 5, 2003. During the year 2004-05, the company promoted a subsidiary company namely Punjab Biotechnology Park Limited and entered into a Joint Collaboration Agreement with Punjab State Council for Science & Technology for setting up a Biotechnology Park in the State of Punjab. But, due to the disassociation of the State Government and no funding bank/ institutions coming forward, the Biotechnology Park which was to be set up in joint collaboration could not come up as it was declared non-viable and commercially non feasible by the Govt of Punjab. After, the company refused to make fresh investment, Punjab Biotechnology Park Ltd ceased to be a subsidy of the company.During the year 2009-10, the company floated a subsidiary in UAE in the name Beckons Trading FZE. They have completed the first phase of research and development work on Algal Technology i.e. prototype and work on second phase of their Demonstration and validation is under progress.During the year, the company successfully demonstrated their Micro-Alage Technology for Carbon Sequestration and Renewable Energy Source. In December 2009, the company entered into an MoU with Delhi University for establishing Micro algae cultivation units with gradual backward and forward integration. In Arpil 10, 2010, the company entered into a working agreement with Water and Oil Technologies Inc, an Illinois State of USA. In July 2010, they signed an agreement with hong Kong based company, Jilani International for transfer of their Algae technology to South Asian countries covering the countries like China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and British Indian Ocean territory etc.