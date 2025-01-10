Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.19
2.19
2.19
2.19
Preference Capital
2.99
2.99
2.98
2.98
Reserves
54.92
47.89
43.17
37.84
Net Worth
60.1
53.07
48.34
43.01
Minority Interest
Debt
14.78
7.15
6.43
8.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.14
8.9
8.89
8.79
Total Liabilities
84.02
69.12
63.66
60.11
Fixed Assets
46.12
43.14
43.84
43.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.3
0.32
0.28
0.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.92
0.64
0.52
1.06
Networking Capital
15.02
22.56
7.43
9.39
Inventories
19.81
25.98
13.79
14.93
Inventory Days
80.85
88.07
Sundry Debtors
25.65
17.25
16.19
16.68
Debtor Days
94.92
98.39
Other Current Assets
2.39
2.46
2.16
1.79
Sundry Creditors
-9.95
-13.58
-14.5
-12.31
Creditor Days
85.01
72.61
Other Current Liabilities
-22.88
-9.55
-10.21
-11.7
Cash
2.66
2.44
11.57
5.49
Total Assets
84.02
69.1
63.64
60.11
