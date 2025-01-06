iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,375
(-2.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bemco Hydraulics Ltd

Bemco Hydraulics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.49

7.09

1.55

1.45

Depreciation

-0.9

-0.81

-0.81

-0.69

Tax paid

-2.27

-3.03

-0.71

-0.4

Working capital

4.04

-1.77

2.46

-0.33

Other operating items

Operating

8.36

1.47

2.48

0.02

Capital expenditure

0.68

0.75

1.14

2.05

Free cash flow

9.04

2.23

3.62

2.07

Equity raised

75.78

67.54

64.25

63.96

Investing

0.04

0.08

-0.07

0.02

Financing

8.92

1.88

17.44

18.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

93.78

71.73

85.25

84.48

Bemco Hydraulics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bemco Hydraulics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.