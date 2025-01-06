Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.49
7.09
1.55
1.45
Depreciation
-0.9
-0.81
-0.81
-0.69
Tax paid
-2.27
-3.03
-0.71
-0.4
Working capital
4.04
-1.77
2.46
-0.33
Other operating items
Operating
8.36
1.47
2.48
0.02
Capital expenditure
0.68
0.75
1.14
2.05
Free cash flow
9.04
2.23
3.62
2.07
Equity raised
75.78
67.54
64.25
63.96
Investing
0.04
0.08
-0.07
0.02
Financing
8.92
1.88
17.44
18.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
93.78
71.73
85.25
84.48
