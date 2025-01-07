Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
62.25
61.87
32
40.42
yoy growth (%)
0.61
93.32
-20.82
-2.09
Raw materials
-35.43
-35.99
-12.16
-19.62
As % of sales
56.91
58.17
38
48.55
Employee costs
-9.37
-9.59
-8.94
-8.44
As % of sales
15.06
15.5
27.96
20.88
Other costs
-7.46
-6.75
-6.81
-7.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.98
10.91
21.29
18.89
Operating profit
9.98
9.53
4.07
4.71
OPM
16.03
15.41
12.73
11.66
Depreciation
-0.9
-0.81
-0.81
-0.69
Interest expense
-2.2
-2.15
-2.29
-2.94
Other income
0.62
0.52
0.58
0.38
Profit before tax
7.49
7.09
1.55
1.45
Taxes
-2.27
-3.03
-0.71
-0.4
Tax rate
-30.31
-42.81
-46.1
-27.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.22
4.05
0.83
1.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.22
4.05
0.83
1.05
yoy growth (%)
28.86
385
-20.5
-64.75
NPM
8.39
6.55
2.61
2.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.