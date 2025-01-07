iifl-logo-icon 1
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,418
(3.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:18:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

62.25

61.87

32

40.42

yoy growth (%)

0.61

93.32

-20.82

-2.09

Raw materials

-35.43

-35.99

-12.16

-19.62

As % of sales

56.91

58.17

38

48.55

Employee costs

-9.37

-9.59

-8.94

-8.44

As % of sales

15.06

15.5

27.96

20.88

Other costs

-7.46

-6.75

-6.81

-7.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.98

10.91

21.29

18.89

Operating profit

9.98

9.53

4.07

4.71

OPM

16.03

15.41

12.73

11.66

Depreciation

-0.9

-0.81

-0.81

-0.69

Interest expense

-2.2

-2.15

-2.29

-2.94

Other income

0.62

0.52

0.58

0.38

Profit before tax

7.49

7.09

1.55

1.45

Taxes

-2.27

-3.03

-0.71

-0.4

Tax rate

-30.31

-42.81

-46.1

-27.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.22

4.05

0.83

1.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.22

4.05

0.83

1.05

yoy growth (%)

28.86

385

-20.5

-64.75

NPM

8.39

6.55

2.61

2.6

