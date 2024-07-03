Summary

Bemco Hydraulics Limited, an Engineering Craftsmans shop in the late 30s got incorporated in 1957. The Company has risen to be a premier producer of HYDRAULIC Presses equipments. It is located in Belgaum, Karnataka, a southwestern state in India.BEMCO , by collaborating with Vogel of Germany and Towler Brothers of U.K manufactured the first ever indigenously produced of Hydraulics press .BEMCO has lived the reputation of their collaborators in producing Hydraulics presses & equipments conforming to the international standards.BEMCO with its classic range of Hydraulic Presses caters to the needs of industries involved in metal working , plastics , wood, rubber , electronics and electrical in India and abroad.BEMCO, backed by the expertise of its highly qualified technocrats and professional & dynamic leadership has etched its name as producers of high quality,reliable and easily maintainable Hydraulic presses & equipments.The Companys machine shop is equipped with Jig Boring machine, Turret lathes , grinding machines , CNC lathe, heat treatment equipment etc. Pumps ,Valves ,Manifolds ,jigs and fixtures are made in this machine shop in Bemco Hydraulics. Modern fabrication shop is capable of fabricating larger frames up to 250 Tons each frame. It is equipped with stress relieving furnace, shot blasting arrangements, inert gas welding equipment, submerged arc welding equipment along with plate straightening and bending presses. It has various assembly sections like heavy press as

