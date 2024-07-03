SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,405.9
Prev. Close₹1,405
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.63
Day's High₹1,405.9
Day's Low₹1,363.7
52 Week's High₹1,695.3
52 Week's Low₹782.65
Book Value₹286.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)306.14
P/E53.83
EPS26.1
Divi. Yield0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.19
2.19
2.19
2.19
Preference Capital
2.99
2.99
2.98
2.98
Reserves
54.92
47.89
43.17
37.84
Net Worth
60.1
53.07
48.34
43.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
62.25
61.87
32
40.42
yoy growth (%)
0.61
93.32
-20.82
-2.09
Raw materials
-35.43
-35.99
-12.16
-19.62
As % of sales
56.91
58.17
38
48.55
Employee costs
-9.37
-9.59
-8.94
-8.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.49
7.09
1.55
1.45
Depreciation
-0.9
-0.81
-0.81
-0.69
Tax paid
-2.27
-3.03
-0.71
-0.4
Working capital
4.04
-1.77
2.46
-0.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.61
93.32
-20.82
-2.09
Op profit growth
4.69
133.86
-13.56
1.72
EBIT growth
4.96
140.13
-12.62
8.37
Net profit growth
28.86
385
-20.5
-64.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
84.5
48.44
65.51
64.45
32.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
84.5
48.44
65.51
64.45
32.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.07
0.46
0.59
0.5
0.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anirudh Mohta
Chairperson
Urmila Devi Mohta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amruta A Tarale
Non Executive Director
Vijay Kumar Mohta
Independent Director
PARAG BHANDARE
Independent Director
Raghunandan Satish Kulkarni
Independent Director
Hrushikesh Malu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bemco Hydraulics Ltd
Summary
Bemco Hydraulics Limited, an Engineering Craftsmans shop in the late 30s got incorporated in 1957. The Company has risen to be a premier producer of HYDRAULIC Presses equipments. It is located in Belgaum, Karnataka, a southwestern state in India.BEMCO , by collaborating with Vogel of Germany and Towler Brothers of U.K manufactured the first ever indigenously produced of Hydraulics press .BEMCO has lived the reputation of their collaborators in producing Hydraulics presses & equipments conforming to the international standards.BEMCO with its classic range of Hydraulic Presses caters to the needs of industries involved in metal working , plastics , wood, rubber , electronics and electrical in India and abroad.BEMCO, backed by the expertise of its highly qualified technocrats and professional & dynamic leadership has etched its name as producers of high quality,reliable and easily maintainable Hydraulic presses & equipments.The Companys machine shop is equipped with Jig Boring machine, Turret lathes , grinding machines , CNC lathe, heat treatment equipment etc. Pumps ,Valves ,Manifolds ,jigs and fixtures are made in this machine shop in Bemco Hydraulics. Modern fabrication shop is capable of fabricating larger frames up to 250 Tons each frame. It is equipped with stress relieving furnace, shot blasting arrangements, inert gas welding equipment, submerged arc welding equipment along with plate straightening and bending presses. It has various assembly sections like heavy press as
The Bemco Hydraulics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1400 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd is ₹306.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd is 53.83 and 4.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bemco Hydraulics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd is ₹782.65 and ₹1695.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.78%, 3 Years at 76.56%, 1 Year at 52.30%, 6 Month at 0.85%, 3 Month at 2.55% and 1 Month at 9.38%.
