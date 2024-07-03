iifl-logo-icon 1
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Share Price

1,400
(-0.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:30:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,405.9
  • Day's High1,405.9
  • 52 Wk High1,695.3
  • Prev. Close1,405
  • Day's Low1,363.7
  • 52 Wk Low 782.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.63
  • P/E53.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value286.68
  • EPS26.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)306.14
  • Div. Yield0.14
No Records Found

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,405.9

Prev. Close

1,405

Turnover(Lac.)

0.63

Day's High

1,405.9

Day's Low

1,363.7

52 Week's High

1,695.3

52 Week's Low

782.65

Book Value

286.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

306.14

P/E

53.83

EPS

26.1

Divi. Yield

0.14

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.69%

Non-Promoter- 25.30%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.19

2.19

2.19

2.19

Preference Capital

2.99

2.99

2.98

2.98

Reserves

54.92

47.89

43.17

37.84

Net Worth

60.1

53.07

48.34

43.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

62.25

61.87

32

40.42

yoy growth (%)

0.61

93.32

-20.82

-2.09

Raw materials

-35.43

-35.99

-12.16

-19.62

As % of sales

56.91

58.17

38

48.55

Employee costs

-9.37

-9.59

-8.94

-8.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.49

7.09

1.55

1.45

Depreciation

-0.9

-0.81

-0.81

-0.69

Tax paid

-2.27

-3.03

-0.71

-0.4

Working capital

4.04

-1.77

2.46

-0.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.61

93.32

-20.82

-2.09

Op profit growth

4.69

133.86

-13.56

1.72

EBIT growth

4.96

140.13

-12.62

8.37

Net profit growth

28.86

385

-20.5

-64.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

84.5

48.44

65.51

64.45

32.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

84.5

48.44

65.51

64.45

32.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.07

0.46

0.59

0.5

0.53

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bemco Hydraulics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anirudh Mohta

Chairperson

Urmila Devi Mohta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amruta A Tarale

Non Executive Director

Vijay Kumar Mohta

Independent Director

PARAG BHANDARE

Independent Director

Raghunandan Satish Kulkarni

Independent Director

Hrushikesh Malu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bemco Hydraulics Ltd

Summary

Bemco Hydraulics Limited, an Engineering Craftsmans shop in the late 30s got incorporated in 1957. The Company has risen to be a premier producer of HYDRAULIC Presses equipments. It is located in Belgaum, Karnataka, a southwestern state in India.BEMCO , by collaborating with Vogel of Germany and Towler Brothers of U.K manufactured the first ever indigenously produced of Hydraulics press .BEMCO has lived the reputation of their collaborators in producing Hydraulics presses & equipments conforming to the international standards.BEMCO with its classic range of Hydraulic Presses caters to the needs of industries involved in metal working , plastics , wood, rubber , electronics and electrical in India and abroad.BEMCO, backed by the expertise of its highly qualified technocrats and professional & dynamic leadership has etched its name as producers of high quality,reliable and easily maintainable Hydraulic presses & equipments.The Companys machine shop is equipped with Jig Boring machine, Turret lathes , grinding machines , CNC lathe, heat treatment equipment etc. Pumps ,Valves ,Manifolds ,jigs and fixtures are made in this machine shop in Bemco Hydraulics. Modern fabrication shop is capable of fabricating larger frames up to 250 Tons each frame. It is equipped with stress relieving furnace, shot blasting arrangements, inert gas welding equipment, submerged arc welding equipment along with plate straightening and bending presses. It has various assembly sections like heavy press as
Company FAQs

What is the Bemco Hydraulics Ltd share price today?

The Bemco Hydraulics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1400 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd is ₹306.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd is 53.83 and 4.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bemco Hydraulics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd is ₹782.65 and ₹1695.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd?

Bemco Hydraulics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.78%, 3 Years at 76.56%, 1 Year at 52.30%, 6 Month at 0.85%, 3 Month at 2.55% and 1 Month at 9.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bemco Hydraulics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.69 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.31 %

