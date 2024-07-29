iifl-logo-icon 1
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd AGM

1,620
(0.64%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Bemco Hydraulics CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Jul 202430 May 2024
1. Approval of Audited standalone and consolidated financial statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024 along with audit report. 2. Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for the finanial year ended 31st March, 2024 Proceedings of 66th Annual General Meeting held on Monday 29th July, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

