Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.63
98.76
-22.36
-0.08
Op profit growth
11.96
178.8
-26
12.55
EBIT growth
12.35
195.11
-26.94
21.24
Net profit growth
46.97
-3,729.65
-113.18
-65.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.87
15.31
10.92
11.45
EBIT margin
16.34
14.78
9.95
10.58
Net profit margin
8.84
6.11
-0.33
1.97
RoCE
16.98
15.19
5.16
7.23
RoNW
3.34
2.56
-0.07
0.6
RoA
2.29
1.57
-0.04
0.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
26.41
17.97
-0.5
3.76
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
22.2
14.17
-4.34
0.36
Book value per share
211.41
184.43
165.81
163.53
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.07
13.13
-184
48.81
P/CEPS
10.79
16.64
-21.15
500.31
P/B
1.21
1.38
0.6
1.23
EV/EBIDTA
4.37
5.56
9.23
10.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-28.18
-43.51
-117.9
-33.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
92.1
78.54
122.86
102.63
Inventory days
89.06
115.26
250.17
174.55
Creditor days
-90.79
-75.06
-122.32
-83.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.05
-3.73
-1.23
-1.38
Net debt / equity
-0.03
0.15
0.48
0.44
Net debt / op. profit
-0.13
0.62
4.94
3.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.42
-57.74
-37.05
-47.49
Employee costs
-14.96
-15.48
-29.28
-21.81
Other costs
-12.73
-11.44
-22.73
-19.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.