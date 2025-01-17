iifl-logo-icon 1
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Key Ratios

1,612.45
(2.57%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.63

98.76

-22.36

-0.08

Op profit growth

11.96

178.8

-26

12.55

EBIT growth

12.35

195.11

-26.94

21.24

Net profit growth

46.97

-3,729.65

-113.18

-65.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.87

15.31

10.92

11.45

EBIT margin

16.34

14.78

9.95

10.58

Net profit margin

8.84

6.11

-0.33

1.97

RoCE

16.98

15.19

5.16

7.23

RoNW

3.34

2.56

-0.07

0.6

RoA

2.29

1.57

-0.04

0.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

26.41

17.97

-0.5

3.76

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

22.2

14.17

-4.34

0.36

Book value per share

211.41

184.43

165.81

163.53

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.07

13.13

-184

48.81

P/CEPS

10.79

16.64

-21.15

500.31

P/B

1.21

1.38

0.6

1.23

EV/EBIDTA

4.37

5.56

9.23

10.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-28.18

-43.51

-117.9

-33.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

92.1

78.54

122.86

102.63

Inventory days

89.06

115.26

250.17

174.55

Creditor days

-90.79

-75.06

-122.32

-83.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.05

-3.73

-1.23

-1.38

Net debt / equity

-0.03

0.15

0.48

0.44

Net debt / op. profit

-0.13

0.62

4.94

3.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.42

-57.74

-37.05

-47.49

Employee costs

-14.96

-15.48

-29.28

-21.81

Other costs

-12.73

-11.44

-22.73

-19.22

