Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Summary

Bemco Hydraulics Limited, an Engineering Craftsmans shop in the late 30s got incorporated in 1957. The Company has risen to be a premier producer of HYDRAULIC Presses equipments. It is located in Belgaum, Karnataka, a southwestern state in India.BEMCO , by collaborating with Vogel of Germany and Towler Brothers of U.K manufactured the first ever indigenously produced of Hydraulics press .BEMCO has lived the reputation of their collaborators in producing Hydraulics presses & equipments conforming to the international standards.BEMCO with its classic range of Hydraulic Presses caters to the needs of industries involved in metal working , plastics , wood, rubber , electronics and electrical in India and abroad.BEMCO, backed by the expertise of its highly qualified technocrats and professional & dynamic leadership has etched its name as producers of high quality,reliable and easily maintainable Hydraulic presses & equipments.The Companys machine shop is equipped with Jig Boring machine, Turret lathes , grinding machines , CNC lathe, heat treatment equipment etc. Pumps ,Valves ,Manifolds ,jigs and fixtures are made in this machine shop in Bemco Hydraulics. Modern fabrication shop is capable of fabricating larger frames up to 250 Tons each frame. It is equipped with stress relieving furnace, shot blasting arrangements, inert gas welding equipment, submerged arc welding equipment along with plate straightening and bending presses. It has various assembly sections like heavy press assembly, light press assembly electrical assembly, pumps and valves assembly etc. along with their respective testing facilities.Bar Straightening Press are hand operated open throat presses with bar straightening attachment for straightening cam shafts, axle shafts and crank shafts. In Servo Controlled Press stroke is controlled within 20 microns and they are ideal for Bar Straightening Application. Unlike conventional Straightening Press, these press do not require any skilled operators. The capacity ranges from 63 KN. to 1600 KN . These machines are built at Bemco with technical know-how from M/s Galdabini, Italy. Deep drawing presses are for sheet metal forming like LPG bottles, Automobile sheet metal parts, Domestic appliances sheet metal parts. These presses come in four pillar, closed frame and stretched tie rod type construction with die cushion / blank holder for blank holding. Besides, Shock absorber cylinders are provided optionally for blanking sheet. Press capacities from 2000 KN. and table sizes of 4000 x 3000 mm are already built and even larger presses can be built.