Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
17.71
17.71
17.71
17.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.53
12.92
26.89
41.43
Net Worth
22.24
30.63
44.6
59.14
Minority Interest
Debt
61.45
64.02
60.32
50.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.16
Total Liabilities
83.69
94.65
104.92
110.26
Fixed Assets
14.17
15.74
18.62
21.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.27
0.27
0.27
0.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.63
10.78
5.45
0.5
Networking Capital
56.42
67.41
79.68
86.46
Inventories
19.57
19
22.35
38.57
Inventory Days
196.14
128.22
Sundry Debtors
5.76
12.9
21.26
46.9
Debtor Days
186.57
155.91
Other Current Assets
37.41
42.47
65.62
20.33
Sundry Creditors
-2.14
-2.78
-7.69
-15.49
Creditor Days
67.48
51.49
Other Current Liabilities
-4.18
-4.18
-21.86
-3.85
Cash
0.19
0.44
0.89
1.66
Total Assets
83.68
94.64
104.91
110.25
