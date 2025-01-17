Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.41
-23.91
18.84
Op profit growth
-289.03
-49.27
20.31
EBIT growth
-355.8
-47.78
16.68
Net profit growth
-3,274.22
-90.92
22.69
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-27.59
5.48
8.23
8.13
EBIT margin
-35.55
5.22
7.61
7.75
Net profit margin
-35.8
0.42
3.55
3.44
RoCE
-13.64
5.53
14.52
RoNW
-7.17
0.2
3.33
RoA
-3.43
0.11
1.69
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-8.41
0.29
2.92
12.24
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-10.36
-1.25
2.31
11.26
Book value per share
25.1
33.51
32.7
63.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.11
80.34
P/CEPS
-0.9
-18.58
P/B
0.37
0.69
EV/EBIDTA
-6.77
10.77
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
44.75
0
0
Tax payout
-26.55
-45.42
-30.28
-32.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
339.8
167.2
86.79
Inventory days
269.6
122.82
80.58
Creditor days
-81.09
-84.35
-50.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.69
-1.17
-3.03
-2.45
Net debt / equity
1.35
0.84
0.09
1.61
Net debt / op. profit
-5.23
8.23
0.44
3.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-101.07
-81.65
-83.34
-81.04
Employee costs
-6.06
-3.29
-2.52
-2.98
Other costs
-20.45
-9.56
-5.9
-7.84
