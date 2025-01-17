iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd Key Ratios

19.99
(3.47%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.41

-23.91

18.84

Op profit growth

-289.03

-49.27

20.31

EBIT growth

-355.8

-47.78

16.68

Net profit growth

-3,274.22

-90.92

22.69

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-27.59

5.48

8.23

8.13

EBIT margin

-35.55

5.22

7.61

7.75

Net profit margin

-35.8

0.42

3.55

3.44

RoCE

-13.64

5.53

14.52

RoNW

-7.17

0.2

3.33

RoA

-3.43

0.11

1.69

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-8.41

0.29

2.92

12.24

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-10.36

-1.25

2.31

11.26

Book value per share

25.1

33.51

32.7

63.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.11

80.34

P/CEPS

-0.9

-18.58

P/B

0.37

0.69

EV/EBIDTA

-6.77

10.77

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

44.75

0

0

Tax payout

-26.55

-45.42

-30.28

-32.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

339.8

167.2

86.79

Inventory days

269.6

122.82

80.58

Creditor days

-81.09

-84.35

-50.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.69

-1.17

-3.03

-2.45

Net debt / equity

1.35

0.84

0.09

1.61

Net debt / op. profit

-5.23

8.23

0.44

3.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-101.07

-81.65

-83.34

-81.04

Employee costs

-6.06

-3.29

-2.52

-2.98

Other costs

-20.45

-9.56

-5.9

-7.84

Benara Bearings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.