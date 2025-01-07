Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
41.59
109.79
105.14
104.11
yoy growth (%)
-62.11
4.42
0.98
Raw materials
-42.03
-89.7
-83.31
-81.15
As % of sales
101.07
81.7
79.23
77.95
Employee costs
-2.52
-3.35
-3.46
-3.35
As % of sales
6.06
3.05
3.29
3.22
Other costs
-8.3
-9.48
-8.28
-9.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.97
8.63
7.87
8.65
Operating profit
-11.27
7.25
10.07
10.58
OPM
-27.11
6.6
9.58
10.16
Depreciation
-3.02
-2.32
-1.06
-0.71
Interest expense
-5.48
-4.1
-3.65
-3.78
Other income
0.14
0.29
0.16
0.26
Profit before tax
-19.65
1.12
5.53
6.34
Taxes
5.11
-0.39
-1.98
-1.79
Tax rate
-26
-35.32
-35.81
-28.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.53
0.72
3.55
4.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-14.53
0.72
3.55
4.55
yoy growth (%)
-2,102.37
-79.56
-21.97
NPM
-34.95
0.66
3.37
4.37
