iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

41.59

109.79

105.14

104.11

yoy growth (%)

-62.11

4.42

0.98

Raw materials

-42.03

-89.7

-83.31

-81.15

As % of sales

101.07

81.7

79.23

77.95

Employee costs

-2.52

-3.35

-3.46

-3.35

As % of sales

6.06

3.05

3.29

3.22

Other costs

-8.3

-9.48

-8.28

-9.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.97

8.63

7.87

8.65

Operating profit

-11.27

7.25

10.07

10.58

OPM

-27.11

6.6

9.58

10.16

Depreciation

-3.02

-2.32

-1.06

-0.71

Interest expense

-5.48

-4.1

-3.65

-3.78

Other income

0.14

0.29

0.16

0.26

Profit before tax

-19.65

1.12

5.53

6.34

Taxes

5.11

-0.39

-1.98

-1.79

Tax rate

-26

-35.32

-35.81

-28.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.53

0.72

3.55

4.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-14.53

0.72

3.55

4.55

yoy growth (%)

-2,102.37

-79.56

-21.97

NPM

-34.95

0.66

3.37

4.37

Benara Bearings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.