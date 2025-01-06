iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.1
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd

Benara Bearings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-19.65

1.12

5.53

6.34

Depreciation

-3.02

-2.32

-1.06

-0.71

Tax paid

5.11

-0.39

-1.98

-1.79

Working capital

-34.78

-9.86

34.5

Other operating items

Operating

-52.34

-11.46

36.99

Capital expenditure

-4.52

19.97

4.26

Free cash flow

-56.86

8.5

41.25

Equity raised

82.85

80.26

67.32

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

36.78

26.77

13.11

Dividends paid

0

0.21

0

0

Net in cash

62.77

115.74

121.68

Benara Bearings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.