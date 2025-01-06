Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-19.65
1.12
5.53
6.34
Depreciation
-3.02
-2.32
-1.06
-0.71
Tax paid
5.11
-0.39
-1.98
-1.79
Working capital
-34.78
-9.86
34.5
Other operating items
Operating
-52.34
-11.46
36.99
Capital expenditure
-4.52
19.97
4.26
Free cash flow
-56.86
8.5
41.25
Equity raised
82.85
80.26
67.32
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
36.78
26.77
13.11
Dividends paid
0
0.21
0
0
Net in cash
62.77
115.74
121.68
