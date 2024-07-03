Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
6.02
9.04
8.85
10.82
12.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.02
9.04
8.85
10.82
12.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.28
0.17
0.21
0.34
0.04
Total Income
6.3
9.2
9.06
11.16
12.73
Total Expenditure
7.01
10.45
13.72
14.96
24.82
PBIDT
-0.71
-1.24
-4.66
-3.8
-12.09
Interest
0.08
0.01
0.15
0.07
2.01
PBDT
-0.79
-1.25
-4.81
-3.86
-14.1
Depreciation
0.65
0.69
0.55
1.52
1.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.82
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.97
-0.36
-0.82
-1.4
-3.88
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.59
-1.58
-4.53
-3.99
-11.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.59
-1.58
-4.53
-3.99
-11.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.59
-1.58
-4.53
-3.99
-11.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.9
-0.89
-2.55
-2.24
-6.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.71
17.71
17.71
17.71
17.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-11.79
-13.71
-52.65
-35.12
-95.27
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-26.41
-17.47
-51.18
-36.87
-88.81
