iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd Half Yearly Results

19.95
(-5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

6.02

9.04

8.85

10.82

12.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.02

9.04

8.85

10.82

12.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.28

0.17

0.21

0.34

0.04

Total Income

6.3

9.2

9.06

11.16

12.73

Total Expenditure

7.01

10.45

13.72

14.96

24.82

PBIDT

-0.71

-1.24

-4.66

-3.8

-12.09

Interest

0.08

0.01

0.15

0.07

2.01

PBDT

-0.79

-1.25

-4.81

-3.86

-14.1

Depreciation

0.65

0.69

0.55

1.52

1.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.82

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.97

-0.36

-0.82

-1.4

-3.88

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.59

-1.58

-4.53

-3.99

-11.27

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.59

-1.58

-4.53

-3.99

-11.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.59

-1.58

-4.53

-3.99

-11.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.9

-0.89

-2.55

-2.24

-6.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.71

17.71

17.71

17.71

17.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-11.79

-13.71

-52.65

-35.12

-95.27

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-26.41

-17.47

-51.18

-36.87

-88.81

Benara Bearings: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.