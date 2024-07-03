iifl-logo-icon 1
Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd Share Price

22.1
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.35
  • Day's High24.38
  • 52 Wk High26.75
  • Prev. Close23.23
  • Day's Low22.1
  • 52 Wk Low 13.89
  • Turnover (lac)5.74
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.79
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Bearings

Open

24.35

Prev. Close

23.23

Turnover(Lac.)

5.74

Day's High

24.38

Day's Low

22.1

52 Week's High

26.75

52 Week's Low

13.89

Book Value

10.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd Corporate Action

21 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Sep, 2023

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.91%

Non-Promoter- 30.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

17.71

17.71

17.71

17.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.53

12.92

26.89

41.43

Net Worth

22.24

30.63

44.6

59.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

41.59

109.79

105.14

104.11

yoy growth (%)

-62.11

4.42

0.98

Raw materials

-42.03

-89.7

-83.31

-81.15

As % of sales

101.07

81.7

79.23

77.95

Employee costs

-2.52

-3.35

-3.46

-3.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-19.65

1.12

5.53

6.34

Depreciation

-3.02

-2.32

-1.06

-0.71

Tax paid

5.11

-0.39

-1.98

-1.79

Working capital

-34.78

-9.86

34.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.11

4.42

0.98

Op profit growth

-255.41

-28

-4.76

EBIT growth

-371.06

-43.13

-9.3

Net profit growth

-2,102.37

-79.56

-21.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15.05

19.67

25.93

41.59

110.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.05

19.67

25.93

41.59

110.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.45

0.55

0.17

0.14

2.4

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Schaeffler India Ltd

SCHAEFFLER

3,465.2

57.0754,162.35247.130.752,072.83312.98

Timken India Ltd

TIMKEN

3,003.7

57.1722,593.4589.950.08752.89343.5

SKF India Ltd

SKFINDIA

4,518.45

39.8622,338.394.342.881,244.23463.91

NRB Bearings Ltd

NRBBEARING

290.05

33.072,811.2428.031.41272.1592.16

Galaxy Bearings Ltd

1,067

17.66339.314.73035.94318.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Panna Lal Jain

Managing Director

Vivek Benara

Independent Director

Avinash Kashyap

Director

Nirmala Devi Jain

Director

Akhil Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd

Summary

Benara Bearings & Pistons Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company Benara Automotives Private Limited at Kanpur, on November 26, 1990. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company reflecting the change in name to PHB Engineerings Limited on April 27, 1993. Further, the name changed to PHB Engineering Limited from PHB Engineerings Limited on October 6, 1993. Later, the name of the Company was changed to Benara Bearings & Pistons Limited from PHB Engineering Limited on March 28, 2002.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Engine Bearings, Bushes, Pistons, Piston Pin, Piston Rings, Cylinder Liners and Sleeves and Engine Valves. Starting out with Engine Bearings and Bushes, it added Pistons and Piston-Pins and also Piston Rings, Cylinder Liners, Sleeves & Air Cooled Blocks, Engine Valves & Cam Shafts. Additionally, it added a series of new products like Ball Bearings, Spark Plugs, Rocker Arms,Timing Chains, Valve Guides, Crank Shafts, Connecting Rods, Valve Seals, Batteries (Motorcycle /Inverter /E-Rikshaw/ Automotive), Solar, Metal Powder (Cu/Cu Alloy) & Water PumpsThe Company is promoted by Mr. Panna Lal Jain and Mr. Vivek Benara. In 2016, the Company entered into contracts with third parties for the manufacturing of motorcycle batteries and further forayed into inverter and e-rickshaw battery range. In March, 2018 the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer consisting a Fresh Issue of 53,16,000 Equity Shares
Company FAQs

What is the Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd share price today?

The Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd is ₹39.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd is 0 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd is ₹13.89 and ₹26.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd?

Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.78%, 3 Years at 27.64%, 1 Year at 63.59%, 6 Month at 46.84%, 3 Month at 64.75% and 1 Month at 32.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.09 %

