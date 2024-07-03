Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBearings
Open₹24.35
Prev. Close₹23.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.74
Day's High₹24.38
Day's Low₹22.1
52 Week's High₹26.75
52 Week's Low₹13.89
Book Value₹10.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
17.71
17.71
17.71
17.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.53
12.92
26.89
41.43
Net Worth
22.24
30.63
44.6
59.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
41.59
109.79
105.14
104.11
yoy growth (%)
-62.11
4.42
0.98
Raw materials
-42.03
-89.7
-83.31
-81.15
As % of sales
101.07
81.7
79.23
77.95
Employee costs
-2.52
-3.35
-3.46
-3.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-19.65
1.12
5.53
6.34
Depreciation
-3.02
-2.32
-1.06
-0.71
Tax paid
5.11
-0.39
-1.98
-1.79
Working capital
-34.78
-9.86
34.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.11
4.42
0.98
Op profit growth
-255.41
-28
-4.76
EBIT growth
-371.06
-43.13
-9.3
Net profit growth
-2,102.37
-79.56
-21.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15.05
19.67
25.93
41.59
110.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.05
19.67
25.93
41.59
110.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.45
0.55
0.17
0.14
2.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
3,465.2
|57.07
|54,162.35
|247.13
|0.75
|2,072.83
|312.98
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
3,003.7
|57.17
|22,593.45
|89.95
|0.08
|752.89
|343.5
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
4,518.45
|39.86
|22,338.3
|94.34
|2.88
|1,244.23
|463.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
290.05
|33.07
|2,811.24
|28.03
|1.41
|272.15
|92.16
Galaxy Bearings Ltd
1,067
|17.66
|339.31
|4.73
|0
|35.94
|318.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Panna Lal Jain
Managing Director
Vivek Benara
Independent Director
Avinash Kashyap
Director
Nirmala Devi Jain
Director
Akhil Kumar Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd
Summary
Benara Bearings & Pistons Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company Benara Automotives Private Limited at Kanpur, on November 26, 1990. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company reflecting the change in name to PHB Engineerings Limited on April 27, 1993. Further, the name changed to PHB Engineering Limited from PHB Engineerings Limited on October 6, 1993. Later, the name of the Company was changed to Benara Bearings & Pistons Limited from PHB Engineering Limited on March 28, 2002.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Engine Bearings, Bushes, Pistons, Piston Pin, Piston Rings, Cylinder Liners and Sleeves and Engine Valves. Starting out with Engine Bearings and Bushes, it added Pistons and Piston-Pins and also Piston Rings, Cylinder Liners, Sleeves & Air Cooled Blocks, Engine Valves & Cam Shafts. Additionally, it added a series of new products like Ball Bearings, Spark Plugs, Rocker Arms,Timing Chains, Valve Guides, Crank Shafts, Connecting Rods, Valve Seals, Batteries (Motorcycle /Inverter /E-Rikshaw/ Automotive), Solar, Metal Powder (Cu/Cu Alloy) & Water PumpsThe Company is promoted by Mr. Panna Lal Jain and Mr. Vivek Benara. In 2016, the Company entered into contracts with third parties for the manufacturing of motorcycle batteries and further forayed into inverter and e-rickshaw battery range. In March, 2018 the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer consisting a Fresh Issue of 53,16,000 Equity Shares by rai
Read More
The Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd is ₹39.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd is 0 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd is ₹13.89 and ₹26.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.78%, 3 Years at 27.64%, 1 Year at 63.59%, 6 Month at 46.84%, 3 Month at 64.75% and 1 Month at 32.74%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.