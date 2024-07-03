Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd Summary

Benara Bearings & Pistons Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company Benara Automotives Private Limited at Kanpur, on November 26, 1990. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company reflecting the change in name to PHB Engineerings Limited on April 27, 1993. Further, the name changed to PHB Engineering Limited from PHB Engineerings Limited on October 6, 1993. Later, the name of the Company was changed to Benara Bearings & Pistons Limited from PHB Engineering Limited on March 28, 2002.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Engine Bearings, Bushes, Pistons, Piston Pin, Piston Rings, Cylinder Liners and Sleeves and Engine Valves. Starting out with Engine Bearings and Bushes, it added Pistons and Piston-Pins and also Piston Rings, Cylinder Liners, Sleeves & Air Cooled Blocks, Engine Valves & Cam Shafts. Additionally, it added a series of new products like Ball Bearings, Spark Plugs, Rocker Arms,Timing Chains, Valve Guides, Crank Shafts, Connecting Rods, Valve Seals, Batteries (Motorcycle /Inverter /E-Rikshaw/ Automotive), Solar, Metal Powder (Cu/Cu Alloy) & Water PumpsThe Company is promoted by Mr. Panna Lal Jain and Mr. Vivek Benara. In 2016, the Company entered into contracts with third parties for the manufacturing of motorcycle batteries and further forayed into inverter and e-rickshaw battery range. In March, 2018 the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer consisting a Fresh Issue of 53,16,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 33.49 Crore.