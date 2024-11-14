iifl-logo-icon 1
Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd Board Meeting

19.32
(5.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:32:00 AM

Benara Bearings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting19 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Benara Bearings And Pistons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Benara Bearings And Pistons Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as on September 30 2024 Benara Bearings And Pistons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 29 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is adjourned due to lack of quorum. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) This is to inform that with reference the captioned subject, the board of Directors of the company at their meeting has considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and consolidated result for the Half year ended on Sep 30, 2024. We request you to kindly take the above on your records (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Benara Bearings And Pistons Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Benara Bearings And Pistons Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and Any other item if any with the permission of the Chair.

