|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2023
|21 Sep 2023
|AGM 30/09/2023 1. The Board has approved the Draft Notice for 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for circulation to the Members of the Company. 2. The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30th September, 2023 at 11.00 A.M at the registered office of the Company situated at A-3 &-4, Site B, Industrial Area Sikandrabad, Agra - 285007. 3. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 23rd September, 2023 to Saturday, 30th September, 2023 (both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2023) We wish to inform you that the members of the Company had attended the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. 30th September, 2023 at 11 am at the registered office of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023) The details of voting results with respect to the 33rd Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2023 are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/10/2023)
