Bio Green Papers Ltd Balance Sheet

43.71
(5.00%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bio Green Papers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

96.96

25.82

25.82

25.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.66

10.3

21.18

21.75

Net Worth

97.62

36.12

47

47.57

Minority Interest

Debt

0.31

3.88

3.37

2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.63

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

98.56

40

50.37

49.57

Fixed Assets

40.67

21.42

23.3

23.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

36.03

17.81

17.81

17.81

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.91

0.63

0.43

0.38

Networking Capital

-0.77

0.12

8.8

7.43

Inventories

0

0.89

1.68

2.69

Inventory Days

485.49

Sundry Debtors

1.66

1.42

5.24

3.98

Debtor Days

1,514.29

Other Current Assets

2.32

0.14

4.07

2.97

Sundry Creditors

-0.94

-0.06

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.81

-2.27

-2.19

-2.2

Cash

21.72

0

0.02

0.05

Total Assets

98.56

39.98

50.36

49.57

