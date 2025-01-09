Bio Green Papers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
96.96
25.82
25.82
25.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.66
10.3
21.18
21.75
Net Worth
97.62
36.12
47
47.57
Minority Interest
Debt
0.31
3.88
3.37
2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.63
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
98.56
40
50.37
49.57
Fixed Assets
40.67
21.42
23.3
23.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
36.03
17.81
17.81
17.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.91
0.63
0.43
0.38
Networking Capital
-0.77
0.12
8.8
7.43
Inventories
0
0.89
1.68
2.69
Inventory Days
485.49
Sundry Debtors
1.66
1.42
5.24
3.98
Debtor Days
1,514.29
Other Current Assets
2.32
0.14
4.07
2.97
Sundry Creditors
-0.94
-0.06
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.81
-2.27
-2.19
-2.2
Cash
21.72
0
0.02
0.05
Total Assets
98.56
39.98
50.36
49.57
