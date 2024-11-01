iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bio Green Papers Ltd Quarterly Results

39.65
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

87.81

50.02

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

87.81

50.02

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.01

0

0

0

Total Income

87.89

50.02

0

0

0

Total Expenditure

79.9

43.4

0.73

0

0

PBIDT

8

6.62

-0.73

0

0

Interest

0.01

0.01

0

0

0

PBDT

7.99

6.62

-0.73

0

0

Depreciation

1.24

1.24

0.08

0.08

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.19

0.19

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.19

-0.19

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

6.75

5.38

-0.81

-0.08

-0.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.75

5.38

-0.81

-0.08

-0.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.73

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.75

5.38

-0.08

-0.08

-0.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.68

0.55

-0.31

-0.03

-0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

106.96

101.96

25.82

25.82

25.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.11

13.23

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

9.09

13.23

0

0

0

PATM(%)

7.68

10.75

0

0

0

Bio Green Papers Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bio Green Papers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.