Bio Green Papers Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
87.81
50.02
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
87.81
50.02
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.01
0
0
0
Total Income
87.89
50.02
0
0
0
Total Expenditure
79.9
43.4
0.73
0
0
PBIDT
8
6.62
-0.73
0
0
Interest
0.01
0.01
0
0
0
PBDT
7.99
6.62
-0.73
0
0
Depreciation
1.24
1.24
0.08
0.08
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.19
0.19
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.19
-0.19
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
6.75
5.38
-0.81
-0.08
-0.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.75
5.38
-0.81
-0.08
-0.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.73
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.75
5.38
-0.08
-0.08
-0.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.68
0.55
-0.31
-0.03
-0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
106.96
101.96
25.82
25.82
25.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.11
13.23
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
9.09
13.23
0
0
0
PATM(%)
7.68
10.75
0
0
0
