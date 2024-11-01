iifl-logo-icon 1
Bio Green Papers Ltd Share Price

35.98
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.98
  • Day's High35.98
  • 52 Wk High34.27
  • Prev. Close34.27
  • Day's Low35.98
  • 52 Wk Low 15
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.25
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)384.85
  • Div. Yield0
Bio Green Papers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Bio Green Papers Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Bio Green Papers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bio Green Papers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:18 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 88.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 88.99%

Non-Promoter- 11.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 11.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bio Green Papers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

96.96

25.82

25.82

25.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.66

10.3

21.18

21.75

Net Worth

97.62

36.12

47

47.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1.26

0.23

0.43

2.75

yoy growth (%)

438.44

-46.01

-84.21

-27.61

Raw materials

-1.01

-1.7

-0.92

-1.25

As % of sales

80

727.98

212.1

45.47

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.07

-0.09

-0.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.62

-2.78

-1.5

0.01

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.87

-0.87

-0.87

Tax paid

0.05

0.12

0

0

Working capital

0.96

-3.67

-0.72

-2.61

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

438.44

-46.01

-84.21

-27.61

Op profit growth

-92.71

201.56

-170.84

-2.58

EBIT growth

-77.4

84.47

-9,532.07

-34.32

Net profit growth

-78.53

76.49

-11,752.41

-23.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

151.21

0

0

9.98

9.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

151.21

0

0

9.98

9.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.87

0

0.51

0.11

0.94

View Annually Results

Bio Green Papers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bio Green Papers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Velamala Jagdish

Director & CFO

V Venkateswarlu

Independent Director

G Mallikarjunasarma Gutur

Non Executive Director

V Krishnaveni

Non Executive Director

Suneethi Gudapati

Independent Director

Kiran Kumar Garlapalli

Non Executive Director

Ghanshyam Dass

Non Executive Director

Vivek Kumar Ratakonda

Additional Director

Deenadayal Tripurasetty

Additional Director

Arvind Jadhav

Additional Director

Anima Rajmohan Nair

Additional Director

P Parthasarathi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Chowda Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bio Green Papers Ltd

Summary

Bio Green Papers Limited was incorporated on March 17, 1994. The Company is in business of Kraft Paper Production and Duplex Board Production. The Kraft Paper produced by the Company is of 70 GSM to 180 GSM quality range and used to make corrugated boxes, paper tubes, cones, match boxes, shoe boxes and cosmetic containers. The Duplex Board has 150 to 400 GSM range and used for Gift Boxes, Shoes Boxes, Product and Food Packaging and Flat Files.The Company has its facilities located at Akkurada Village, which is in 120 km distance from Visakhapatnam has ramped up the production capacities to the tune of 40 TPD (Tons Per Day) capacities of Kraft Paper Production and 40 TPD capacities of Duplex Board Facilities. The factory building and land are spread across 6.5 acres of land. Bio Green Papers possesses free-hold land of 50 acres in which currently the Company is undertaking plantation activities including bio-diesel. The Company selects planting material from the seeds that have proven, over several seasons, to have high yield and seed oil content under the same irrigation and fertilization conditions that are proposed for the new plantation. Seed from high-yielding Jatropha plants is not generally available, due to the fact that the out-crossing seed selected from productive plants may or may not result in high-yielding and high-quality plants. So, the company select trees capable of producing more than 2 tonnes of dry seed per ha with 30 percent seed oil content should be sel
Company FAQs

What is the Bio Green Papers Ltd share price today?

The Bio Green Papers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bio Green Papers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bio Green Papers Ltd is ₹384.85 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bio Green Papers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bio Green Papers Ltd is 0 and 3.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bio Green Papers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bio Green Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bio Green Papers Ltd is ₹15 and ₹34.27 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bio Green Papers Ltd?

Bio Green Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.09%, 3 Years at 145.74%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 128.44% and 1 Month at 33.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bio Green Papers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bio Green Papers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 88.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 11.01 %

