Open₹35.98
Prev. Close₹34.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹35.98
Day's Low₹35.98
52 Week's High₹34.27
52 Week's Low₹15
Book Value₹10.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)384.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
96.96
25.82
25.82
25.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.66
10.3
21.18
21.75
Net Worth
97.62
36.12
47
47.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1.26
0.23
0.43
2.75
yoy growth (%)
438.44
-46.01
-84.21
-27.61
Raw materials
-1.01
-1.7
-0.92
-1.25
As % of sales
80
727.98
212.1
45.47
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.07
-0.09
-0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.62
-2.78
-1.5
0.01
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.87
-0.87
-0.87
Tax paid
0.05
0.12
0
0
Working capital
0.96
-3.67
-0.72
-2.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
438.44
-46.01
-84.21
-27.61
Op profit growth
-92.71
201.56
-170.84
-2.58
EBIT growth
-77.4
84.47
-9,532.07
-34.32
Net profit growth
-78.53
76.49
-11,752.41
-23.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
151.21
0
0
9.98
9.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
151.21
0
0
9.98
9.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.87
0
0.51
0.11
0.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Velamala Jagdish
Director & CFO
V Venkateswarlu
Independent Director
G Mallikarjunasarma Gutur
Non Executive Director
V Krishnaveni
Non Executive Director
Suneethi Gudapati
Independent Director
Kiran Kumar Garlapalli
Non Executive Director
Ghanshyam Dass
Non Executive Director
Vivek Kumar Ratakonda
Additional Director
Deenadayal Tripurasetty
Additional Director
Arvind Jadhav
Additional Director
Anima Rajmohan Nair
Additional Director
P Parthasarathi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Chowda Reddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bio Green Papers Ltd
Summary
Bio Green Papers Limited was incorporated on March 17, 1994. The Company is in business of Kraft Paper Production and Duplex Board Production. The Kraft Paper produced by the Company is of 70 GSM to 180 GSM quality range and used to make corrugated boxes, paper tubes, cones, match boxes, shoe boxes and cosmetic containers. The Duplex Board has 150 to 400 GSM range and used for Gift Boxes, Shoes Boxes, Product and Food Packaging and Flat Files.The Company has its facilities located at Akkurada Village, which is in 120 km distance from Visakhapatnam has ramped up the production capacities to the tune of 40 TPD (Tons Per Day) capacities of Kraft Paper Production and 40 TPD capacities of Duplex Board Facilities. The factory building and land are spread across 6.5 acres of land. Bio Green Papers possesses free-hold land of 50 acres in which currently the Company is undertaking plantation activities including bio-diesel. The Company selects planting material from the seeds that have proven, over several seasons, to have high yield and seed oil content under the same irrigation and fertilization conditions that are proposed for the new plantation. Seed from high-yielding Jatropha plants is not generally available, due to the fact that the out-crossing seed selected from productive plants may or may not result in high-yielding and high-quality plants. So, the company select trees capable of producing more than 2 tonnes of dry seed per ha with 30 percent seed oil content should be sel
The Bio Green Papers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bio Green Papers Ltd is ₹384.85 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bio Green Papers Ltd is 0 and 3.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bio Green Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bio Green Papers Ltd is ₹15 and ₹34.27 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Bio Green Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.09%, 3 Years at 145.74%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 128.44% and 1 Month at 33.95%.
