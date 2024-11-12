iifl-logo-icon 1
Bio Green Papers Ltd Board Meeting

45.89
(4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Bio Green Papers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Disclosure under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Approval of Un-Audited Stand alone consolidated Financial Results along with statement of Assets and Liabilities and CFS for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th september,2024 approved on this 12th November,2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Bio Green Papers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve along with other business items the following: 1. To consider and approve the Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report of the Company for the FY 2023-24 ended 31st March 2024. 2. Constitution of various committees of the Board as per the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2105. 3. To Consider and approve the increase in the Authorised Capital of the Company 4. To consider and approve the Employee Stock Option Plan for the Employees of the Company its subsidiaries and Associates. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company, have at their meeting held on Friday, the 6th day of September, 2024, interalia, considered and approved the following businesses along with other businesses: approved the Notice convening 30th Annual General Meeting (Financial Year 2023-24) of the Company to be held on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Bio Green Papers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the FY 2023-24 ended 31st March 2024. 2. Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the FY 2023-24 ended 31st March 2024. 3. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for 1st Quarter of FY 2024-25 ended 30th June 2024. 4. Un-audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for 1st Quarter of FY 2024-25 ended 30th June 2024. 5. Allotment of 5000000 fully paid-up equity shares to identified individuals on preferential basis as per the resolution plan approved by the Honble national company law tribunal Hyderabad Bench. 6. Adoption of new set of Articles of Association of the company in accordance with Companies Act 2013 and pursuant to resolution plan. 7. Constitution of various committees of the Board as per the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2105. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the FY 2023-24 ended 31st March 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jun 20246 Jun 2024
Reduction of Capital & Preferential Issue of shares Pursuant to regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and pursuant to implementation of resolution plan as approved by the Honble NCLT, Hyderabad Bench vide its order dated 28th May, 2024, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company, have at their meeting held on Saturday, the 22nd day of June, 2024, interalia along with other businesses, the businesses enclosed in the document attached herewith. This is for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)
Board Meeting5 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 05th June 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 5th June 2024 approved the shifting of the registered office of the Company within the city limits. The new registered office of the Company with immediate effect shall be situated at Sy.No 66/2, Street No. 3, 2nd Floor, TVS Avenue, Raidurgam, Prashanti Hills, Nav Khalsa, gachibowli, Rangareddy, Hyderabad Telangana 500008. Pursuant to the NCLT Order dated 28th May 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 5th June 2024, fixed 21st June 2024 as the Record Date for the following Corporate Actions: 1. Extinguishment of Entire Promotor Holding as on the record date without any payout 2. Extinguishment/ Cancellation of 95% of the equity shares held by the public shareholders as on the record date such that, the public shareholder shall hold one equity share of the Company for each 20 shares held by him as on the record date (Balance Shares being cancelled without any payout) The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 05th June 2024 approved the appointment of following directors as mentioned in the disclosure, with immediate effect. Further the Board of Directors of the Company approved the resignation of all the Directors and KMPs of the Company appearing as on the date of NCLT Order with effect from 31.05.2024. The details of the same are mentioned in the Disclosure enclosed herewith The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 5ht June 2024, approved the change in Objects and Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, pursuant to the approved Resolution Plan, vide NCLT Order dated 28th May 2024. The details of the same forms part of the Disclosure enclosed herewith

