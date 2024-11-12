Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Bio Green Papers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Disclosure under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Approval of Un-Audited Stand alone consolidated Financial Results along with statement of Assets and Liabilities and CFS for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th september,2024 approved on this 12th November,2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Bio Green Papers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve along with other business items the following: 1. To consider and approve the Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report of the Company for the FY 2023-24 ended 31st March 2024. 2. Constitution of various committees of the Board as per the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2105. 3. To Consider and approve the increase in the Authorised Capital of the Company 4. To consider and approve the Employee Stock Option Plan for the Employees of the Company its subsidiaries and Associates. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company, have at their meeting held on Friday, the 6th day of September, 2024, interalia, considered and approved the following businesses along with other businesses: approved the Notice convening 30th Annual General Meeting (Financial Year 2023-24) of the Company to be held on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Bio Green Papers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the FY 2023-24 ended 31st March 2024. 2. Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the FY 2023-24 ended 31st March 2024. 3. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for 1st Quarter of FY 2024-25 ended 30th June 2024. 4. Un-audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for 1st Quarter of FY 2024-25 ended 30th June 2024. 5. Allotment of 5000000 fully paid-up equity shares to identified individuals on preferential basis as per the resolution plan approved by the Honble national company law tribunal Hyderabad Bench. 6. Adoption of new set of Articles of Association of the company in accordance with Companies Act 2013 and pursuant to resolution plan. 7. Constitution of various committees of the Board as per the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2105. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the FY 2023-24 ended 31st March 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jun 2024 6 Jun 2024

Reduction of Capital & Preferential Issue of shares Pursuant to regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and pursuant to implementation of resolution plan as approved by the Honble NCLT, Hyderabad Bench vide its order dated 28th May, 2024, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company, have at their meeting held on Saturday, the 22nd day of June, 2024, interalia along with other businesses, the businesses enclosed in the document attached herewith. This is for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024