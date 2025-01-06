iifl-logo-icon 1
Bio Green Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

37.77
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bio Green Papers Ltd

Bio Green Papers Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.62

-2.78

-1.5

0.01

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.87

-0.87

-0.87

Tax paid

0.05

0.12

0

0

Working capital

0.96

-3.67

-0.72

-2.61

Other operating items

Operating

-0.21

-7.2

-3.1

-3.47

Capital expenditure

-13.39

0.08

0

0

Free cash flow

-13.6

-7.11

-3.1

-3.47

Equity raised

61.29

51.95

58.15

61.53

Investing

17.81

-2.49

0

0

Financing

6.45

2.07

3.38

3.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

71.94

44.41

58.43

61.44

