Bio Green Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.62
-2.78
-1.5
0.01
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.87
-0.87
-0.87
Tax paid
0.05
0.12
0
0
Working capital
0.96
-3.67
-0.72
-2.61
Other operating items
Operating
-0.21
-7.2
-3.1
-3.47
Capital expenditure
-13.39
0.08
0
0
Free cash flow
-13.6
-7.11
-3.1
-3.47
Equity raised
61.29
51.95
58.15
61.53
Investing
17.81
-2.49
0
0
Financing
6.45
2.07
3.38
3.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
71.94
44.41
58.43
61.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.