Bio Green Papers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

41.63
(4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

151.21

0

0

8.42

9.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

151.21

0

0

8.42

9.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.87

0

0.16

0.09

0

Total Income

152.08

0

0.16

8.5

9.58

Total Expenditure

138.31

0.68

0.23

7.21

8.27

PBIDT

13.77

-0.68

-0.07

1.29

1.31

Interest

0.03

0

0

0.17

0.14

PBDT

13.74

-0.68

-0.07

1.11

1.18

Depreciation

2.11

0.43

0.43

0.96

1.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.23

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.23

-0.05

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

11.63

-1.06

-0.5

0.15

0.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

11.63

-1.06

-0.5

0.15

0.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

11.63

-1.06

-0.5

0.15

0.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.2

0

-0.19

0.06

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.82

25.82

25.82

25.82

25.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.1

0

0

15.32

13.67

PBDTM(%)

9.08

0

0

13.18

12.31

PATM(%)

7.69

0

0

1.78

0.1

