Bio Green Papers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
151.21
0
0
8.42
9.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
151.21
0
0
8.42
9.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.87
0
0.16
0.09
0
Total Income
152.08
0
0.16
8.5
9.58
Total Expenditure
138.31
0.68
0.23
7.21
8.27
PBIDT
13.77
-0.68
-0.07
1.29
1.31
Interest
0.03
0
0
0.17
0.14
PBDT
13.74
-0.68
-0.07
1.11
1.18
Depreciation
2.11
0.43
0.43
0.96
1.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.23
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.23
-0.05
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
11.63
-1.06
-0.5
0.15
0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11.63
-1.06
-0.5
0.15
0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11.63
-1.06
-0.5
0.15
0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.2
0
-0.19
0.06
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.82
25.82
25.82
25.82
25.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.1
0
0
15.32
13.67
PBDTM(%)
9.08
0
0
13.18
12.31
PATM(%)
7.69
0
0
1.78
0.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.