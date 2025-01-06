iifl-logo-icon 1
Bio Green Papers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1.26

0.23

0.43

2.75

yoy growth (%)

438.44

-46.01

-84.21

-27.61

Raw materials

-1.01

-1.7

-0.92

-1.25

As % of sales

80

727.98

212.1

45.47

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.07

-0.09

-0.25

As % of sales

17.89

30.96

21.79

9.08

Other costs

-0.16

-0.36

-0.05

-0.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.1

153.57

11.55

13.04

Operating profit

-0.13

-1.9

-0.63

0.89

OPM

-10.99

-812.52

-145.45

32.39

Depreciation

-0.6

-0.87

-0.87

-0.87

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.11

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.62

-2.78

-1.5

0.01

Taxes

0.05

0.12

0

0

Tax rate

-9.1

-4.32

0

-19.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.57

-2.66

-1.5

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.57

-2.66

-1.5

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-78.53

76.49

-11,752.41

-23.07

NPM

-45.24

-1,134.76

-347.07

0.47

