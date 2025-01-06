Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1.26
0.23
0.43
2.75
yoy growth (%)
438.44
-46.01
-84.21
-27.61
Raw materials
-1.01
-1.7
-0.92
-1.25
As % of sales
80
727.98
212.1
45.47
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.07
-0.09
-0.25
As % of sales
17.89
30.96
21.79
9.08
Other costs
-0.16
-0.36
-0.05
-0.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.1
153.57
11.55
13.04
Operating profit
-0.13
-1.9
-0.63
0.89
OPM
-10.99
-812.52
-145.45
32.39
Depreciation
-0.6
-0.87
-0.87
-0.87
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.11
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.62
-2.78
-1.5
0.01
Taxes
0.05
0.12
0
0
Tax rate
-9.1
-4.32
0
-19.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.57
-2.66
-1.5
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.57
-2.66
-1.5
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-78.53
76.49
-11,752.41
-23.07
NPM
-45.24
-1,134.76
-347.07
0.47
