Bio Green Papers Ltd Book Closer

45.89
(4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser18 Sep 202424 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
Annual General Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and with reference to captioned subject, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company, have at their meeting held on Friday, the 6th day of September, 2024, interalia, considered and approved the following businesses along with other businesses: approved the Notice convening 30th Annual General Meeting (Financial Year 2023-24) of the Company to be held on 30th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024) With reference to our earlier outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, 6th September, 2024 and intimation of Book Closure Date under Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015 for the purpose of AGM, we wish to inform that an inadvertent typographical errors has occurred in mentioning the Book Closure Date in the outcome of the Board Meeting for the 30th AGM of the Company. Kindly read the period of Book closure as 24th September 2024 to 30th September 2024 instead of 20th September 2024 to 24th September 2024. Further, the remaining Board outcome & other relevant annexures remain unchanged. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)

Bio Green Papers Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

