Bio Green Papers Ltd AGM

45.89
(4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
Dear Sir, Enclosed herewith Newspaper publication cuttings, of Notice for 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 30th September 2024 at 11:30 am through video conferencing. With reference to our earlier outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, 6th September, 2024 and intimation of Book Closure Date under Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015 for the purpose of AGM, we wish to inform that an inadvertent typographical errors has occurred in mentioning the Book Closure Date in the outcome of the Board Meeting for the 30th AGM of the Company. Kindly read the period of Book closure as 24th September 2024 to 30th September 2024 instead of 20th September 2024 to 24th September 2024. Further, the remaining Board outcome & other relevant annexures remain unchanged. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024) The Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 30th September 2024. The Cutoff date for determining the Shareholders eligible to vote is 23rd September 2024. A disclosure in this regards is enclosed for reference. Read less.. Announcement of Book Closure Date and Cut off date for the Purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to vote in the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024) This is to inform you that 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company was held on Monday, 30th Day of September, 2024, at 11:38 am (IST) through Video Conference/ Other Audio Visual Means in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations read with the Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Dear Sir, With reference to the subject matter, we are enclosing the Voting Results of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held 30th September 2024 along with the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. This is for your reference and records Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)

