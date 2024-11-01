Bio Green Papers Ltd Summary

Bio Green Papers Limited was incorporated on March 17, 1994. The Company is in business of Kraft Paper Production and Duplex Board Production. The Kraft Paper produced by the Company is of 70 GSM to 180 GSM quality range and used to make corrugated boxes, paper tubes, cones, match boxes, shoe boxes and cosmetic containers. The Duplex Board has 150 to 400 GSM range and used for Gift Boxes, Shoes Boxes, Product and Food Packaging and Flat Files.The Company has its facilities located at Akkurada Village, which is in 120 km distance from Visakhapatnam has ramped up the production capacities to the tune of 40 TPD (Tons Per Day) capacities of Kraft Paper Production and 40 TPD capacities of Duplex Board Facilities. The factory building and land are spread across 6.5 acres of land. Bio Green Papers possesses free-hold land of 50 acres in which currently the Company is undertaking plantation activities including bio-diesel. The Company selects planting material from the seeds that have proven, over several seasons, to have high yield and seed oil content under the same irrigation and fertilization conditions that are proposed for the new plantation. Seed from high-yielding Jatropha plants is not generally available, due to the fact that the out-crossing seed selected from productive plants may or may not result in high-yielding and high-quality plants. So, the company select trees capable of producing more than 2 tonnes of dry seed per ha with 30 percent seed oil content should be selected as source material.In 2018-19, the Company acquired 49% of shareholding of Vivessa Industries Private Limited (formerly known as Challenger Crop Care Technologies Private Limited) and Vivessa became an Associate Company of the Company. In 2023-24, following the NCLT Order Dated 28th May 2024, String Metaverse Limited got merged into the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation.