|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 May 2023
|19 Oct 2023
|19 Oct 2023
|0.5
|5
|Final
|Standalone & Consolidated Audited financial Results for the quarter & year ended on 31st March 2023 and recommended dividend of Rs. 0.50 (5%) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2022-23, subject to approval of shareholders of the company in forthcoming AGM.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.