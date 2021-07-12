iifl-logo-icon 1
BSEL ALGO Ltd Balance Sheet

1.4
(3.70%)
Jul 12, 2021

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

82.62

82.62

82.62

82.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

571.25

550.37

468.73

449.27

Net Worth

653.87

632.99

551.35

531.89

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

653.87

632.99

551.35

531.89

Fixed Assets

1.22

1.26

1.24

1.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

147.02

117.44

75.92

81.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

504.7

514.18

471.53

446.99

Inventories

23.33

23.33

23.33

23.33

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

15.17

25.48

24.14

11.66

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

473.41

465.53

425.2

412.47

Sundry Creditors

-0.08

-0.08

-0.08

-0.09

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-7.13

-0.08

-1.06

-0.38

Cash

0.94

0.1

2.65

2.07

Total Assets

653.88

632.98

551.34

531.9

