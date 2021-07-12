BSEL ALGO Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
82.62
82.62
82.62
82.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
571.25
550.37
468.73
449.27
Net Worth
653.87
632.99
551.35
531.89
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
653.87
632.99
551.35
531.89
Fixed Assets
1.22
1.26
1.24
1.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
147.02
117.44
75.92
81.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
504.7
514.18
471.53
446.99
Inventories
23.33
23.33
23.33
23.33
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
15.17
25.48
24.14
11.66
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
473.41
465.53
425.2
412.47
Sundry Creditors
-0.08
-0.08
-0.08
-0.09
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-7.13
-0.08
-1.06
-0.38
Cash
0.94
0.1
2.65
2.07
Total Assets
653.88
632.98
551.34
531.9
