BSEL ALGO Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
9.56
22.75
8.24
-7.59
10.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.56
22.75
8.24
-7.59
10.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.5
0.51
0.98
0.5
0.33
Total Income
10.06
23.26
9.22
-7.09
11.31
Total Expenditure
0.44
0.28
0.49
0.4
0.42
PBIDT
9.62
22.99
8.73
-7.49
10.89
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
9.62
22.99
8.73
-7.49
10.89
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.3
4.54
-0.8
-1.66
2.17
Deferred Tax
0.13
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
7.18
18.44
9.52
-5.84
8.71
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.18
18.44
9.52
-5.84
8.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.18
18.44
9.52
-5.84
8.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.87
2.23
1.15
-0.71
1.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
82.62
82.62
82.62
82.62
82.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
100.62
101.05
105.94
98.68
99.18
PBDTM(%)
100.62
101.05
105.94
98.68
99.18
PATM(%)
75.1
81.05
115.53
76.94
79.32
