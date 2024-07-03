iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BSEL ALGO Ltd Quarterly Results

1.4
(3.70%)
Jul 12, 2021|03:58:37 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

9.56

22.75

8.24

-7.59

10.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.56

22.75

8.24

-7.59

10.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.5

0.51

0.98

0.5

0.33

Total Income

10.06

23.26

9.22

-7.09

11.31

Total Expenditure

0.44

0.28

0.49

0.4

0.42

PBIDT

9.62

22.99

8.73

-7.49

10.89

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

9.62

22.99

8.73

-7.49

10.89

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.3

4.54

-0.8

-1.66

2.17

Deferred Tax

0.13

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

7.18

18.44

9.52

-5.84

8.71

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.18

18.44

9.52

-5.84

8.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.18

18.44

9.52

-5.84

8.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.87

2.23

1.15

-0.71

1.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

82.62

82.62

82.62

82.62

82.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

100.62

101.05

105.94

98.68

99.18

PBDTM(%)

100.62

101.05

105.94

98.68

99.18

PATM(%)

75.1

81.05

115.53

76.94

79.32

BSEL ALGO: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BSEL ALGO Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.