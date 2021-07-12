BSEL ALGO Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.41
-6.52
4.41
-3.19
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.15
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.92
-0.01
-1.29
-0.33
Working capital
-0.75
-21.66
2.27
-20.39
Other operating items
Operating
-0.29
-28.23
5.23
-24.08
Capital expenditure
-5.51
-0.53
0.04
0
Free cash flow
-5.8
-28.76
5.27
-24.07
Equity raised
911.72
889.81
844.5
836.79
Investing
-0.52
13.86
11.25
-0.68
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
905.39
874.9
861.03
812.04
