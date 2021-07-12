iifl-logo-icon 1
BSEL ALGO Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jul 12, 2021|03:58:37 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.41

-6.52

4.41

-3.19

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.15

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.92

-0.01

-1.29

-0.33

Working capital

-0.75

-21.66

2.27

-20.39

Other operating items

Operating

-0.29

-28.23

5.23

-24.08

Capital expenditure

-5.51

-0.53

0.04

0

Free cash flow

-5.8

-28.76

5.27

-24.07

Equity raised

911.72

889.81

844.5

836.79

Investing

-0.52

13.86

11.25

-0.68

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

905.39

874.9

861.03

812.04

