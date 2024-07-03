iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BSEL ALGO Ltd Share Price

1.4
(3.70%)
Jul 12, 2021|03:58:37 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.3
  • Day's High1.4
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.35
  • Day's Low1.3
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)6.21
  • P/E3.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value82.24
  • EPS3.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

BSEL ALGO Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.3

Prev. Close

1.35

Turnover(Lac.)

6.21

Day's High

1.4

Day's Low

1.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

82.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.57

P/E

3.4

EPS

3.55

Divi. Yield

0

BSEL ALGO Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jun, 2024

arrow

BSEL ALGO Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

BSEL ALGO Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 83.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

BSEL ALGO Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

82.62

82.62

82.62

82.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

571.25

550.37

468.73

449.27

Net Worth

653.87

632.99

551.35

531.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.03

0.48

0.63

yoy growth (%)

-100

-91.86

-24.56

69.74

Raw materials

0

0

-0.04

-0.06

As % of sales

0

0

9.5

10.14

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.25

-0.33

-0.31

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.41

-6.52

4.41

-3.19

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.15

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.92

-0.01

-1.29

-0.33

Working capital

-0.75

-21.66

2.27

-20.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-91.86

-24.56

69.74

Op profit growth

-71.8

243.3

-85.99

430.59

EBIT growth

-121.65

-247.96

-238.65

-391.44

Net profit growth

-107.53

-309.63

-188.31

-813.57

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

28.11

39.62

0

0

0.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.11

39.62

0

0

0.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.16

1.47

7

2.06

-4.32

View Annually Results

BSEL ALGO Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BSEL ALGO Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Deepa Jani

Chairman & Managing Director

Santosh Sambhu Tambe

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monika Dilipkumar Nathani

Executive Director & CFO

Anamika Jeevan Kamble

Non Executive Director

Ashish Vidyasagar Dube

Independent Director

Reena Vimal Shah

Independent Director

Archana Dinesh Warade

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BSEL ALGO Ltd

Summary

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd is an India-based real estate development company. The main business activity of BSEL Infrastructure Realty involves real estate development like construction of hotels, IT parks, business arcades, and shopping malls. They also offer all infrastructure related developmental services at competitive prices. They are a pioneer and one of the market leaders among the real estate development companies operating in India.BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd was incorporated on November 15, 1995 as Bell South Enterprises and was promoted by Babulal Shermal Jain. In the year 1998, the company name was changed into BSEL Information System Ltd to facilitate their wide pool of customers with IT based services and in the year 2003, the company got their present name BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.In the beginning, the company trades in computer software, hardware and peripherals, which find a wide application in personal & official use in the business circles. The production includes various computer systems such as PC/AT/486, Pentium, LAN, Notebooks & various standard computer software and peripherals such as Multimedia, LAN Cards, Fax-Modem Printers. The first infrastructure project, BSEL Tech Park was completed during the financial year 2004-05. During the year, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary BSEL Infrastructure Realty (FZE) in UAE with an objective of expanding their business activities internationally.During the year 2006-07, the company
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the BSEL ALGO Ltd share price today?

The BSEL ALGO Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of BSEL ALGO Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BSEL ALGO Ltd is ₹11.57 Cr. as of 12 Jul ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of BSEL ALGO Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BSEL ALGO Ltd is 3.4 and 0.15 as of 12 Jul ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BSEL ALGO Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BSEL ALGO Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BSEL ALGO Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Jul ‘21

What is the CAGR of BSEL ALGO Ltd?

BSEL ALGO Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.76%, 3 Years at -24.09%, 1 Year at 27.27%, 6 Month at 3.70%, 3 Month at 55.56% and 1 Month at -12.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BSEL ALGO Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BSEL ALGO Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR BSEL ALGO Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.