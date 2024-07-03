SectorFinance
Open₹1.3
Prev. Close₹1.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.21
Day's High₹1.4
Day's Low₹1.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹82.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.57
P/E3.4
EPS3.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
82.62
82.62
82.62
82.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
571.25
550.37
468.73
449.27
Net Worth
653.87
632.99
551.35
531.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0.03
0.48
0.63
yoy growth (%)
-100
-91.86
-24.56
69.74
Raw materials
0
0
-0.04
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
9.5
10.14
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.25
-0.33
-0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.41
-6.52
4.41
-3.19
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.15
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.92
-0.01
-1.29
-0.33
Working capital
-0.75
-21.66
2.27
-20.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-91.86
-24.56
69.74
Op profit growth
-71.8
243.3
-85.99
430.59
EBIT growth
-121.65
-247.96
-238.65
-391.44
Net profit growth
-107.53
-309.63
-188.31
-813.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
28.11
39.62
0
0
0.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.11
39.62
0
0
0.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.16
1.47
7
2.06
-4.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Deepa Jani
Chairman & Managing Director
Santosh Sambhu Tambe
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monika Dilipkumar Nathani
Executive Director & CFO
Anamika Jeevan Kamble
Non Executive Director
Ashish Vidyasagar Dube
Independent Director
Reena Vimal Shah
Independent Director
Archana Dinesh Warade
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BSEL ALGO Ltd
Summary
BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd is an India-based real estate development company. The main business activity of BSEL Infrastructure Realty involves real estate development like construction of hotels, IT parks, business arcades, and shopping malls. They also offer all infrastructure related developmental services at competitive prices. They are a pioneer and one of the market leaders among the real estate development companies operating in India.BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd was incorporated on November 15, 1995 as Bell South Enterprises and was promoted by Babulal Shermal Jain. In the year 1998, the company name was changed into BSEL Information System Ltd to facilitate their wide pool of customers with IT based services and in the year 2003, the company got their present name BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.In the beginning, the company trades in computer software, hardware and peripherals, which find a wide application in personal & official use in the business circles. The production includes various computer systems such as PC/AT/486, Pentium, LAN, Notebooks & various standard computer software and peripherals such as Multimedia, LAN Cards, Fax-Modem Printers. The first infrastructure project, BSEL Tech Park was completed during the financial year 2004-05. During the year, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary BSEL Infrastructure Realty (FZE) in UAE with an objective of expanding their business activities internationally.During the year 2006-07, the company
The BSEL ALGO Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BSEL ALGO Ltd is ₹11.57 Cr. as of 12 Jul ‘21
The PE and PB ratios of BSEL ALGO Ltd is 3.4 and 0.15 as of 12 Jul ‘21
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BSEL ALGO Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BSEL ALGO Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Jul ‘21
BSEL ALGO Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.76%, 3 Years at -24.09%, 1 Year at 27.27%, 6 Month at 3.70%, 3 Month at 55.56% and 1 Month at -12.50%.
