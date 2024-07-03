Summary

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd is an India-based real estate development company. The main business activity of BSEL Infrastructure Realty involves real estate development like construction of hotels, IT parks, business arcades, and shopping malls. They also offer all infrastructure related developmental services at competitive prices. They are a pioneer and one of the market leaders among the real estate development companies operating in India.BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd was incorporated on November 15, 1995 as Bell South Enterprises and was promoted by Babulal Shermal Jain. In the year 1998, the company name was changed into BSEL Information System Ltd to facilitate their wide pool of customers with IT based services and in the year 2003, the company got their present name BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.In the beginning, the company trades in computer software, hardware and peripherals, which find a wide application in personal & official use in the business circles. The production includes various computer systems such as PC/AT/486, Pentium, LAN, Notebooks & various standard computer software and peripherals such as Multimedia, LAN Cards, Fax-Modem Printers. The first infrastructure project, BSEL Tech Park was completed during the financial year 2004-05. During the year, the company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary BSEL Infrastructure Realty (FZE) in UAE with an objective of expanding their business activities internationally.During the year 2006-07, the company

