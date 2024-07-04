iifl-logo-icon 1
BSEL ALGO Ltd AGM

1.4
(3.70%)
Jul 12, 2021|03:58:37 PM

BSEL ALGO CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM31 Jul 202430 Jun 2024
Convening an Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 to seek necessary approval of the members, for the aforementioned issuances and matters. The twenty-nineth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 31 July, 2024 at 9.30 a.m. IST at Abbott Hotel, Plot No.25, Sector-2, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400703. Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Integrated Annual Report containing the Notice of AGM for the financial year 2023-24 which is being sent only through electronic mode to the Members, who have registered their e-mail addresses with the Company/Depositories. The Integrated Annual Report containing the Notice is also uploaded on the Companys website www.bsel.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024) This Corrigendum is in relation to the Annual Report for FY 2023-24 submitted by the Company vide letter dated 4th July, 2024 and emailed to the shareholders along with the Notice convening twenty-nineth Annual General Meeting of the Company. With reference to the same, we have noticed an inadvertent error under the head status of the allottee(s) post the preferential issues in Point (o) to the Explanatory Statement on page no. 12. Revised statement is The proposed allotment shall be made to one of the promoters, and after allotment there will be no change in the status. In view of the aforesaid, we are submitting the updated Annual Report of the Company for FY 2023-24 after incorporating the aforesaid changes. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024) Please find enclosed Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)

