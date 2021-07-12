iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BSEL ALGO Ltd Key Ratios

1.4
(3.70%)
Jul 12, 2021|03:58:37 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BSEL ALGO Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-90.95

-10.13

-24.56

Op profit growth

-71.43

206.91

-16.01

45.88

EBIT growth

-121.69

-1,139.04

-85.12

447.33

Net profit growth

-107.52

-1,301.92

-81.41

600.73

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-5,497.9

-162.11

-173.46

EBIT margin

0

-16,606.65

144.63

873.81

Net profit margin

0

-16,646.44

125.33

605.98

RoCE

0.38

-1.8

0.17

1.19

RoNW

0.03

-0.45

0.03

0.2

RoA

0.03

-0.45

0.03

0.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.06

-0.79

0.07

0.35

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.05

-0.79

0.04

0.33

Book value per share

43.58

44.61

42.66

42.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

14.83

-0.86

55.42

15.05

P/CEPS

16.03

-0.85

81.08

15.75

P/B

0.02

0.01

0.09

0.12

EV/EBIDTA

3.49

-0.48

40.87

9.62

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-65.22

0.23

-13.34

-30.65

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

35,63,202.83

2,99,611.08

2,71,729.58

Inventory days

0

32,58,970.16

2,83,146.38

2,56,778.74

Creditor days

-14,111.17

-3,737.74

-6,675.6

-5,812.2

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

0

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

3.73

1.14

0.64

1.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-8.89

-9.5

Employee costs

0

-663.24

-87.01

-68.66

Other costs

0

-4,934.66

-166.19

-195.29

BSEL ALGO : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BSEL ALGO Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.