|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-90.95
-10.13
-24.56
Op profit growth
-71.43
206.91
-16.01
45.88
EBIT growth
-121.69
-1,139.04
-85.12
447.33
Net profit growth
-107.52
-1,301.92
-81.41
600.73
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-5,497.9
-162.11
-173.46
EBIT margin
0
-16,606.65
144.63
873.81
Net profit margin
0
-16,646.44
125.33
605.98
RoCE
0.38
-1.8
0.17
1.19
RoNW
0.03
-0.45
0.03
0.2
RoA
0.03
-0.45
0.03
0.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.06
-0.79
0.07
0.35
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.05
-0.79
0.04
0.33
Book value per share
43.58
44.61
42.66
42.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.83
-0.86
55.42
15.05
P/CEPS
16.03
-0.85
81.08
15.75
P/B
0.02
0.01
0.09
0.12
EV/EBIDTA
3.49
-0.48
40.87
9.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-65.22
0.23
-13.34
-30.65
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
35,63,202.83
2,99,611.08
2,71,729.58
Inventory days
0
32,58,970.16
2,83,146.38
2,56,778.74
Creditor days
-14,111.17
-3,737.74
-6,675.6
-5,812.2
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
3.73
1.14
0.64
1.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-8.89
-9.5
Employee costs
0
-663.24
-87.01
-68.66
Other costs
0
-4,934.66
-166.19
-195.29
