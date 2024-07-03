BSEL ALGO Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
19.87
30.96
0
0
0.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.87
30.96
0
0
0.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.18
1.08
3.48
1.66
-4.37
Total Income
21.05
32.04
3.48
1.66
-4.33
Total Expenditure
1.14
1.03
0.71
0.45
2.04
PBIDT
19.91
31
2.76
1.21
-6.38
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
19.91
31
2.76
1.21
-6.38
Depreciation
0.04
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.2
5.27
0.96
0.55
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
15.68
25.71
1.77
0.64
-6.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
15.68
25.71
1.77
0.64
-6.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
15.68
25.71
1.77
0.64
-6.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.9
3.11
0.21
0.08
-0.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
82.62
82.62
82.62
82.62
82.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
100.2
100.12
0
0
-15,950
PBDTM(%)
100.2
100.12
0
0
-15,950
PATM(%)
78.91
83.04
0
0
-16,050
