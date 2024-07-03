iifl-logo-icon 1
BSEL ALGO Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.4
(3.70%)
Jul 12, 2021|03:58:37 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

19.87

30.96

0

0

0.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.87

30.96

0

0

0.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.18

1.08

3.48

1.66

-4.37

Total Income

21.05

32.04

3.48

1.66

-4.33

Total Expenditure

1.14

1.03

0.71

0.45

2.04

PBIDT

19.91

31

2.76

1.21

-6.38

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

19.91

31

2.76

1.21

-6.38

Depreciation

0.04

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.2

5.27

0.96

0.55

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

15.68

25.71

1.77

0.64

-6.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

15.68

25.71

1.77

0.64

-6.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

15.68

25.71

1.77

0.64

-6.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.9

3.11

0.21

0.08

-0.78

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

82.62

82.62

82.62

82.62

82.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

100.2

100.12

0

0

-15,950

PBDTM(%)

100.2

100.12

0

0

-15,950

PATM(%)

78.91

83.04

0

0

-16,050

