|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0.03
0.48
0.63
yoy growth (%)
-100
-91.86
-24.56
69.74
Raw materials
0
0
-0.04
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
9.5
10.14
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.25
-0.33
-0.31
As % of sales
0
663.24
68.66
50.09
Other costs
-0.48
-1.95
-0.73
-4.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
4,989.91
153.38
748.04
Operating profit
-0.61
-2.17
-0.63
-4.52
OPM
0
-5,553.16
-131.54
-708.28
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.15
-0.15
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.01
Other income
2.05
-4.31
5.19
1.49
Profit before tax
1.41
-6.52
4.41
-3.19
Taxes
-0.92
-0.01
-1.29
-0.33
Tax rate
-65.13
0.23
-29.24
10.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.49
-6.54
3.12
-3.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.49
-6.54
3.12
-3.53
yoy growth (%)
-107.53
-309.63
-188.31
-813.57
NPM
0
-16,701.7
647.9
-553.36
