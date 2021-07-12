iifl-logo-icon 1
BSEL ALGO Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.4
(3.70%)
Jul 12, 2021|03:58:37 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.03

0.48

0.63

yoy growth (%)

-100

-91.86

-24.56

69.74

Raw materials

0

0

-0.04

-0.06

As % of sales

0

0

9.5

10.14

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.25

-0.33

-0.31

As % of sales

0

663.24

68.66

50.09

Other costs

-0.48

-1.95

-0.73

-4.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

4,989.91

153.38

748.04

Operating profit

-0.61

-2.17

-0.63

-4.52

OPM

0

-5,553.16

-131.54

-708.28

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.15

-0.15

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.01

Other income

2.05

-4.31

5.19

1.49

Profit before tax

1.41

-6.52

4.41

-3.19

Taxes

-0.92

-0.01

-1.29

-0.33

Tax rate

-65.13

0.23

-29.24

10.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.49

-6.54

3.12

-3.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.49

-6.54

3.12

-3.53

yoy growth (%)

-107.53

-309.63

-188.31

-813.57

NPM

0

-16,701.7

647.9

-553.36

