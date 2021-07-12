BSEL ALGO Ltd Management Discussions

This Management Discussion and Analysis report provides analysis of the operating performance of the Companys business as well as discussion on the business of the Company, outlook, risk and opportunities. Statements in this Management Discussion & Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectation may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations and actual results may differ.

Industry Overview:

The Indias infrastructure and real estate industry is playing a key role in the nations progress. The Government of India is actively striving towards stimulating construction activities in the country.

The artificial intelligence industry is the fastest growing industry as of today. The continuous research and innovation are driving adoption of advanced technologies in industry verticals, such as automotive, healthcare, retail, finance, and manufacturing.

Global Overview:

With the open-market emerging and the Indian Government adopting liberal policies, the company has witnessed a significant growth in infrastructure development resulting into more and more investors participating and benefiting from the new developments.

The global artificial intelligence is expected to grow tremendously. The leading players in the industry are investing heavily in research and development, driving innovation and adoption of AI technology. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the AI market due to the economic growth in emerging markets such as China and India.

India Overview:

Backed by positive economic fundamentals, healthy demand and quality supply infusion across sectors, Indias real estate sector is poised for strong growth in 2019 Office-After a landmark 2018, the sector is looking forward to another strong year as new sources of demand emerge and quality supply enters the market.

The Government of India launched the India AI Mission, a comprehensive national-level program to democratize and catalyze the AI innovation ecosystem in the country and ensure the global competitiveness of Indias AI startups, software companies.

Review of Financial and Operating Performance:

During the financial year ending March 2024, the Company has profit after tax is Rs. 2519.69 Lacs.

1. Paid-up Share Capital:

The Company has a paid-up capital as on 31st March 2024 consisting of 82,6168,400 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

2. Reserves and Surplus:

Companys Reserves and Surplus stood 571.25 Crores, as compare to last year Reserves and Surplus 550.36 Crores. However, the overall net worth of the Company is 653.87 Crores.

3. Secured Loan:

The Company has not accepted secured loan as on March 31, 2024

Business Analysis:

The company is in new line of business to conduct research and development to create and enhance algorithms, software systems, and related technologies and provide algorithmic software development services to clients & customers.

Opportunities and Threats:

To re-iterate, technology is the enabler for change in almost all businesses all over the globe and hence there is a tremendous opportunity for creating a disruption for every business, including India.

Risks:

Like any other corporate, the company is exposed to interest rate risk, currency fluctuations, credit risk and regulatory risks. The company conducts a periodic internal audit that ensures risk management process is in place.

Outlook:

The Company aims to increase its revenues and consequentially, its profit.

Internal Controls and its Adequacy:

Adequate internal control ensures transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly and assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorised use or disposition. In addition, there are operational controls and fraud risk controls, covering the entire spectrum of internal financial controls. The Company has been reviewing its internal control systems and processes continuously and company have a separate department of internal control for continuously surveillance.