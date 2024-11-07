iifl-logo-icon 1
BSEL ALGO Ltd Board Meeting

1.4
(3.70%)
Jul 12, 2021|03:58:37 PM

BSEL ALGO CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
BSEL Algo Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 7 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In continuation to our letter dated November 1, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), read with Schedule Ill of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 07, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
Allotment of Equity Shares
Board Meeting10 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jun 202423 Jun 2024
BSEL Algo Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 amended notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Sunday June 30 2024 to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares convertible or Non-Convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities through preferential issue private placements rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory /statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company held its Board Meeting on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.06.2024)
Board Meeting18 May 20245 May 2024
BSEL Algo Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of BSEL Algo Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, May 18, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, Audited Financial Results & Statements of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated): i. Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, ii. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, iii. Auditors Report thereon. 2. Re-appointment of Sunita Dube & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25. The required details pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations are annexed herewith in Annexure - A. Re-appointment of Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
BSEL Algo Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 7 2024 to inter-alia consider approve and take on record Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to our intimation dated December 27 2023 the trading window of the Company shall remain closed until the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the said Financial Results. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, February 7, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, upon recommendation of the Audit Committee. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following; ? Statement showing the Financial Results, ? Limited Review Report on the Financial Results. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 9.00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

