To,

The Members

BSEL ALGO LIMITED (Formerly: BSEL Infrastructure Realty Limited)

1. INTRODUCTION

Your directors are elated in presenting their 29th Report on the Audited, Standalone and Consolidated, Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

The consolidated performance of the Company and its subsidiaries has been referred to wherever required.

2. FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Consolidated Standalone Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income 3,027.47 4,108.92 3,027.47 4,108.92 Profit before Interest, Depreciation, and Tax 2,864.40 3,955.50 2,864.55 3,955.65 Finance Cost - - Depreciation 5.01 4.02 5.01 4.02 Profit before Tax and Exceptional Items 2859.39 3,959.52 2859.54 3,959.67 Exceptional Items Net (loss)/Gain - - Tax Expense 339.85 65.49 339.85 65.49 Net Profit for the year 2,519.54 3,894.03 2,519.69 3,894.18 Appropriations - -

3. BUSINESS OVERVIEW

The Standalone Net profit is Rs. 2519.69 Lakhs for financial year under review as compared to the Standalone Net profit for previous financial of Rs. 3,894.18 Lakhs. The Companys Consolidated Net Profit after tax is Rs. 2,519.54 Lakhs for the financial year under review as compared to Consolidated Net Profit of Rs. 3,894.03 Lakhs for the previous financial year.

The Company had changed it name from "BSEL INFRASTRUCTURE REALTY LIMITED" to "BSEL ALGO LIMITED" which was approved by the members in the 28th AGM held on 9th September, 2023 and approved by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and BSE Limited (BSE).

4. DIVIDEND

Directors of the Company are unable to declare any dividend for the financial year under review.

5. DISCLOSURES OF AMOUNTS, IF ANY, TRANSFER TO ANY RESERVES.

It is not proposed to carry any amount to any reserves from the profits of the Company. Hence, disclosure under Section 134 (3) (j) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required.

6. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

BSEL is having three Wholly Owned Subsidiaries including step down subsidiaries named

(I) BSEL Infrastructure Realty FZE

(II) BSEL Infrastructure Realty SDN BHD and

(III) BSEL Waterfront SDN BHD, Balance Sheets, Profit & Loss accounts, Reports of the Directors and Auditors will be made available upon request by any member on application and will also be kept for inspection at the Registered Office of your Company. The financial data of the subsidiaries has been furnished along with the statement pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 forming part of the Annual Report. Also, pursuant to Accounting Standard (AS-21) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and listing agreement, your Company has presented the consolidated financial statements which include the financial information relating to its subsidiaries.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act, a statement containing the salient features of financial statements of the Companys subsidiaries in Form No. AOC-1 is attached to the financial statements of the Company as Annexure I.

7. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and ability, confirm that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(b) They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

(c) They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

(f) They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

8. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As on March 31, 2024, the Company has Five Directors with an optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors.

The Board comprises of 3 (Three) Non-Executive Directors and all 3 are Independent Directors.

Ms. Anamika Jeevan Kamble retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. A resolution seeking Shareholders approval for her re-appointment along with other required details forms part of the Notice.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Act, the Independent Directors have submitted declarations that each of them meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act along with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as independent directors of the Company.

During the year under review, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses, if any.

Except as stated above, there were no other changes in the directors and key managerial personnel of the Company during the year under review since the last report.

9. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

On appointment of an individual as Independent Director, the Company issues a formal Letter of Appointment to the concerned director, setting out in detail, the terms of appointment, duties and responsibilities. Each newly appointed

Independent Director is taken through a formal familiarisation program. The programme also provides awareness of the Independent Directors on their roles, rights, responsibilities towards the Company. Further, the Familiarisation Programme also provides information relating to the financial performance of the Company and budget and control process of the Company.

10. BOARD MEETINGS

Five meetings of the Board were held during the year. For details of meetings of the Board, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this report.

11. BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations).

The performance of the board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017. In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent directors, the Board as a whole and Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

At the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the Board, its Committees, and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

12. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS

The Companys policy on appointment of directors is available on the Companys website at http://bsel.com/Policies/ Code-of-Conduct-for-Board-Memebers-and-Senior-Management-Personnel.pdf

The policy on remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Act has been disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this report and is also available on the Companys website at http://bsel.com/ Policies/Nomination-and-Remuneration-Policy.pdf

13. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Your Companys CSR initiatives align with the core purpose afore stated by prioritising in areas of skilling, education, environment sustainability and health.

Taking into account the commitments made by the Company for the ongoing CSR projects/programs which are in progress and considering the project mode of CSR activity where the projects can extend beyond the financial year, there is no shortfall in the CSR expenditure mandated to be spent by the Company during the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

The Chief Financial Officer of the Company has certified that the funds disbursed have been utilised for the purpose and in a manner approved by the Board for FY2024.

A brief outline of the CSR policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year are set out in Annexure II of this report in the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. This Policy is available on the Companys website at http://bsel.com/Policies/CSR- Policy. pdf

For other details regarding the CSR Committee, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this report.

14. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PURSUANT TO RULE 8 (5) (viii) OF COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014

The Company has an adequate Internal Financial Control system, commensurate with the size of its business operations.

15. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The details pertaining to the composition of the Audit Committee are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this report.

16. STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Gada Chheda & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: W100059) ("the Statutory Auditors") have been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the company at the 25th AGM held on 25th September 2020, to hold office up to 30th Annual General meeting.

17. AUDITORS REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The statutory auditors report and the secretarial auditors report do not contain any qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks or disclaimer.

Secretarial audit report is attached to this report as Annexure III.

18. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has developed & implemented Risk Management Policy. However, Company has not come across any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

19. VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy and has established the necessary vigil mechanism for directors and employees in conformation with Section 177(9) of the Act and Regulation 22 of SEBI Listing Regulations, to report concerns about unethical behaviour. This Policy is available on the Companys website at http://bsel.com/Policies/Vigil-mechanism- Whistle-Blower-policy. pdf.

20. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments as per Section 186 of the Act by the Company, have been disclosed in the financial statements.

21. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

None of the transactions with related parties fall under the scope of Section 188(1) of the Act. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to the Company for FY 2024 and hence does not form part of this report.

22. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website at http://www.bsel.com/shareholderinfo.htm

23. INFORMATION PURSUANT TO RULE 5 (2) OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014.

The details of employee(s) in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limits specified under Rule 5 (2) of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are annexed in Annexure-IV.

24. DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

As per SEBI Listing Regulations, the Corporate Governance Report with the Auditors Certificate thereon, and the integrated Management Discussion and Analysis form part of the Directors Report.

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

25. DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

26. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption are not required to be furnished considering the nature of activities undertaken by the Company during the year under review. Further during the year under review, the Company has neither earned nor used any foreign exchange.

Earning/Expenditure in Foreign Currency

Earning: Nil

Expenditure: Nil

27. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT.

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statement relate on the date of this report.

28. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Corporate Governance essentially involves balancing the interests of a Companys stakeholders. The Company continues to nurture a culture of good governance practices across functions, offices and manufacturing facilities.

Your Company has complied with the mandatory Corporate Governance requirements stipulated under the Listing Regulations. The separate Report on Corporate Governance is annexed hereto forming part of this report. The requisite certificate from M/s. Sunita Dube & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries is attached to the Report on Corporate Governance.

29. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has duly set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year 2023-24.

No. of complaints received: Nil

No. of complaints disposed of: Nil

30. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS/COURTS/TRIBUNAL IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATION IN FUTURE.

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts/Tribunal which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations. Hence, disclosure pursuant to Rule 8 (5) (vii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not required.

31. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there was no application made and proceeding initiated/pending by any financial and/ or Operational Creditors against your Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("the Code").

Further, there is no application or proceeding pending against your Company under the Code.

32. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE AMOUNT OF VALUATION AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF TAKING A LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company has not made any settlement with its bankers for any loan/facility availed or/and still in existence.

33. APPRECIATION AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the co-operation and support of the Companys Bankers, its valued customers, employees and all other intermediaries concerned with the Companys business.

Your directors are grateful towards all members for supporting and sustaining us during the intricate days.

We look forward to your continued support and reiterate that we are determined to ensure that the plans are successfully implemented.