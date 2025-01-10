CCL International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.19
19.19
19.19
19.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.36
25.89
27.28
26.71
Net Worth
46.55
45.08
46.47
45.9
Minority Interest
Debt
24.38
14.5
13.52
9.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.14
0.73
0.8
Total Liabilities
70.93
59.72
60.72
55.8
Fixed Assets
18.44
17.2
18.56
21.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.02
1.32
1.31
0.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.34
0
0
0
Networking Capital
43.58
36.18
37.25
27.47
Inventories
9.83
12.11
4.87
6.61
Inventory Days
80.19
Sundry Debtors
16.12
8.15
20.01
9.31
Debtor Days
112.95
Other Current Assets
20.95
18.21
17.68
17.31
Sundry Creditors
-2.75
-1.75
-3.28
-3.51
Creditor Days
42.58
Other Current Liabilities
-0.57
-0.54
-2.03
-2.25
Cash
7.55
5.01
3.6
5.92
Total Assets
70.93
59.71
60.72
55.81
