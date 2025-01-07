Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.08
24.8
33.21
65.39
yoy growth (%)
21.29
-25.33
-49.2
-16.81
Raw materials
-24.18
-20.11
-18.05
-44.34
As % of sales
80.4
81.08
54.35
67.8
Employee costs
-0.95
-1.16
-1.48
-1.76
As % of sales
3.18
4.69
4.47
2.7
Other costs
-1.01
-1.32
-10.88
-19.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.37
5.33
32.77
29.13
Operating profit
3.92
2.2
2.78
0.22
OPM
13.04
8.88
8.39
0.35
Depreciation
-2.61
-2.51
-1.82
-1.43
Interest expense
-1.01
-1.9
-1.54
-1.43
Other income
0.35
4.4
0.78
5.58
Profit before tax
0.64
2.18
0.19
2.95
Taxes
-0.16
-0.05
-0.11
0.15
Tax rate
-26.22
-2.31
-57.71
5.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.47
2.13
0.08
3.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.47
2.13
0.08
3.1
yoy growth (%)
-77.66
2,446.57
-97.29
263.58
NPM
1.58
8.61
0.25
4.74
