iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CCL International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.9
(2.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:57:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CCL International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.08

24.8

33.21

65.39

yoy growth (%)

21.29

-25.33

-49.2

-16.81

Raw materials

-24.18

-20.11

-18.05

-44.34

As % of sales

80.4

81.08

54.35

67.8

Employee costs

-0.95

-1.16

-1.48

-1.76

As % of sales

3.18

4.69

4.47

2.7

Other costs

-1.01

-1.32

-10.88

-19.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.37

5.33

32.77

29.13

Operating profit

3.92

2.2

2.78

0.22

OPM

13.04

8.88

8.39

0.35

Depreciation

-2.61

-2.51

-1.82

-1.43

Interest expense

-1.01

-1.9

-1.54

-1.43

Other income

0.35

4.4

0.78

5.58

Profit before tax

0.64

2.18

0.19

2.95

Taxes

-0.16

-0.05

-0.11

0.15

Tax rate

-26.22

-2.31

-57.71

5.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.47

2.13

0.08

3.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.47

2.13

0.08

3.1

yoy growth (%)

-77.66

2,446.57

-97.29

263.58

NPM

1.58

8.61

0.25

4.74

CCL Internationa : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CCL International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.