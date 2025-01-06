CCL International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.64
2.18
0.19
2.95
Depreciation
-2.61
-2.51
-1.82
-1.43
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.05
-0.11
0.15
Working capital
-5.9
10.25
0.56
5.62
Other operating items
Operating
-8.04
9.87
-1.17
7.29
Capital expenditure
0.71
5.41
1.03
4.15
Free cash flow
-7.33
15.28
-0.14
11.44
Equity raised
52.46
46.37
44.39
38.19
Investing
0
-2.34
0
-0.76
Financing
8.12
17.5
0.39
5.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
53.26
76.81
44.63
54.07
