CCL International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31
(-0.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR CCL International Ltd

CCL Internationa FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.64

2.18

0.19

2.95

Depreciation

-2.61

-2.51

-1.82

-1.43

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.05

-0.11

0.15

Working capital

-5.9

10.25

0.56

5.62

Other operating items

Operating

-8.04

9.87

-1.17

7.29

Capital expenditure

0.71

5.41

1.03

4.15

Free cash flow

-7.33

15.28

-0.14

11.44

Equity raised

52.46

46.37

44.39

38.19

Investing

0

-2.34

0

-0.76

Financing

8.12

17.5

0.39

5.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

53.26

76.81

44.63

54.07

