Summary

CCL International Ltd was originally incorporated on 04th June 1991 as Gupta Cements Private Limited .The Company got converted into Public Limited Company. Later the name was changed to Chirawa Cements Limited and finally the name was changed to its present name CCL International Limited and Certificate for change of name was obtained from ROC on 11th December 2008. The Company isan Infrastructure Company executing major civil works including Roads, bridge, highways across the sectors in India.In 2012-13, the Company operated in diversified segments majorly in Infrastructure segment and others being: Trading of Steel, , Cements, and deals in different types of fabrics & fiber e.g. yarn, jute, Sofa Fabrics, cotton Fabrics & Grey Clothes, Iron & Ferrous & Non-Ferrous Metals and their Products.The Company began working with the German Technology in the year 2012-2013. Using this technology last two year and since then the Company bagged various infrastructure development projects operational in many parts of the country which are based on this very same German Technology. The Company brilliantly used its management skills and expanded its reach in the field of real estate and infrastructure development activities. It had undertaken the projects of development of low cost housing at affordable rates; the Company also involved in providing techno-commercial consultancy to infrastructure projects.The Infrastructure Division of the Company is mainly engaged in the construction of

