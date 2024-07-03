SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹33.5
Prev. Close₹31.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.29
Day's High₹33.5
Day's Low₹31
52 Week's High₹45.99
52 Week's Low₹21.57
Book Value₹23.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.8
P/E172.28
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.19
19.19
19.19
19.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.36
25.89
27.28
26.71
Net Worth
46.55
45.08
46.47
45.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.08
24.8
33.21
65.39
yoy growth (%)
21.29
-25.33
-49.2
-16.81
Raw materials
-24.18
-20.11
-18.05
-44.34
As % of sales
80.4
81.08
54.35
67.8
Employee costs
-0.95
-1.16
-1.48
-1.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.64
2.18
0.19
2.95
Depreciation
-2.61
-2.51
-1.82
-1.43
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.05
-0.11
0.15
Working capital
-5.9
10.25
0.56
5.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.29
-25.33
-49.2
-16.81
Op profit growth
78.15
-20.98
1,112.76
-93.88
EBIT growth
-59.42
134.05
-60.17
52.06
Net profit growth
-77.66
2,446.57
-97.29
263.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
37.11
33.22
65.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
37.11
33.22
65.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.28
1.4
5.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Arvind Sharma
Non Executive Director
Rama Gupta
Chairman & Managing Director
Akash Gupta
Independent Director
Sonam Sharma
Independent Director
Sandeep Kumar Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pradeep Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CCL International Ltd
Summary
CCL International Ltd was originally incorporated on 04th June 1991 as Gupta Cements Private Limited .The Company got converted into Public Limited Company. Later the name was changed to Chirawa Cements Limited and finally the name was changed to its present name CCL International Limited and Certificate for change of name was obtained from ROC on 11th December 2008. The Company isan Infrastructure Company executing major civil works including Roads, bridge, highways across the sectors in India.In 2012-13, the Company operated in diversified segments majorly in Infrastructure segment and others being: Trading of Steel, , Cements, and deals in different types of fabrics & fiber e.g. yarn, jute, Sofa Fabrics, cotton Fabrics & Grey Clothes, Iron & Ferrous & Non-Ferrous Metals and their Products.The Company began working with the German Technology in the year 2012-2013. Using this technology last two year and since then the Company bagged various infrastructure development projects operational in many parts of the country which are based on this very same German Technology. The Company brilliantly used its management skills and expanded its reach in the field of real estate and infrastructure development activities. It had undertaken the projects of development of low cost housing at affordable rates; the Company also involved in providing techno-commercial consultancy to infrastructure projects.The Infrastructure Division of the Company is mainly engaged in the construction of
Read More
The CCL International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CCL International Ltd is ₹60.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CCL International Ltd is 172.28 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CCL International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CCL International Ltd is ₹21.57 and ₹45.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CCL International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.68%, 3 Years at 12.90%, 1 Year at 19.64%, 6 Month at 5.37%, 3 Month at -9.33% and 1 Month at -2.55%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.