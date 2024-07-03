iifl-logo-icon 1
CCL International Ltd Share Price

31.68
(2.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:46:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33.5
  • Day's High33.5
  • 52 Wk High45.99
  • Prev. Close31.01
  • Day's Low31
  • 52 Wk Low 21.57
  • Turnover (lac)0.29
  • P/E172.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.72
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.8
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

CCL International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

33.5

Prev. Close

31.01

Turnover(Lac.)

0.29

Day's High

33.5

Day's Low

31

52 Week's High

45.99

52 Week's Low

21.57

Book Value

23.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.8

P/E

172.28

EPS

0.18

Divi. Yield

0

CCL International Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

CCL International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

CCL International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.25%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 38.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CCL International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.19

19.19

19.19

19.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.36

25.89

27.28

26.71

Net Worth

46.55

45.08

46.47

45.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.08

24.8

33.21

65.39

yoy growth (%)

21.29

-25.33

-49.2

-16.81

Raw materials

-24.18

-20.11

-18.05

-44.34

As % of sales

80.4

81.08

54.35

67.8

Employee costs

-0.95

-1.16

-1.48

-1.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.64

2.18

0.19

2.95

Depreciation

-2.61

-2.51

-1.82

-1.43

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.05

-0.11

0.15

Working capital

-5.9

10.25

0.56

5.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.29

-25.33

-49.2

-16.81

Op profit growth

78.15

-20.98

1,112.76

-93.88

EBIT growth

-59.42

134.05

-60.17

52.06

Net profit growth

-77.66

2,446.57

-97.29

263.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

37.11

33.22

65.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

37.11

33.22

65.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.28

1.4

5.59

CCL International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CCL International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Arvind Sharma

Non Executive Director

Rama Gupta

Chairman & Managing Director

Akash Gupta

Independent Director

Sonam Sharma

Independent Director

Sandeep Kumar Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pradeep Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CCL International Ltd

Summary

CCL International Ltd was originally incorporated on 04th June 1991 as Gupta Cements Private Limited .The Company got converted into Public Limited Company. Later the name was changed to Chirawa Cements Limited and finally the name was changed to its present name CCL International Limited and Certificate for change of name was obtained from ROC on 11th December 2008. The Company isan Infrastructure Company executing major civil works including Roads, bridge, highways across the sectors in India.In 2012-13, the Company operated in diversified segments majorly in Infrastructure segment and others being: Trading of Steel, , Cements, and deals in different types of fabrics & fiber e.g. yarn, jute, Sofa Fabrics, cotton Fabrics & Grey Clothes, Iron & Ferrous & Non-Ferrous Metals and their Products.The Company began working with the German Technology in the year 2012-2013. Using this technology last two year and since then the Company bagged various infrastructure development projects operational in many parts of the country which are based on this very same German Technology. The Company brilliantly used its management skills and expanded its reach in the field of real estate and infrastructure development activities. It had undertaken the projects of development of low cost housing at affordable rates; the Company also involved in providing techno-commercial consultancy to infrastructure projects.The Infrastructure Division of the Company is mainly engaged in the construction of
Company FAQs

What is the CCL International Ltd share price today?

The CCL International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of CCL International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CCL International Ltd is ₹60.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CCL International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CCL International Ltd is 172.28 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CCL International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CCL International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CCL International Ltd is ₹21.57 and ₹45.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CCL International Ltd?

CCL International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.68%, 3 Years at 12.90%, 1 Year at 19.64%, 6 Month at 5.37%, 3 Month at -9.33% and 1 Month at -2.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CCL International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CCL International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.25 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 38.73 %

