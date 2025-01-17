Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-49.2
Op profit growth
1,112.76
EBIT growth
-60.17
Net profit growth
-77.21
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.39
0.35
EBIT margin
5.26
6.71
Net profit margin
2.1
4.69
RoCE
3.18
RoNW
0.42
RoA
0.31
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.36
1.6
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.58
0.85
Book value per share
21.45
21.09
Valuation ratios
P/E
35.13
13.12
P/CEPS
-21.61
24.62
P/B
0.58
0.99
EV/EBIDTA
7.65
8.17
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-57.71
5.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
103.99
Inventory days
134.05
Creditor days
-108.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.12
-3.05
Net debt / equity
0.07
0.18
Net debt / op. profit
1.09
31.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.35
-67.8
Employee costs
-4.47
-2.7
Other costs
-32.77
-29.13
