iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CCL International Ltd Key Ratios

30.5
(1.70%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CCL International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-49.2

Op profit growth

1,112.76

EBIT growth

-60.17

Net profit growth

-77.21

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.39

0.35

EBIT margin

5.26

6.71

Net profit margin

2.1

4.69

RoCE

3.18

RoNW

0.42

RoA

0.31

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.36

1.6

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.58

0.85

Book value per share

21.45

21.09

Valuation ratios

P/E

35.13

13.12

P/CEPS

-21.61

24.62

P/B

0.58

0.99

EV/EBIDTA

7.65

8.17

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-57.71

5.16

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

103.99

Inventory days

134.05

Creditor days

-108.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.12

-3.05

Net debt / equity

0.07

0.18

Net debt / op. profit

1.09

31.75

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-54.35

-67.8

Employee costs

-4.47

-2.7

Other costs

-32.77

-29.13

CCL Internationa : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CCL International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.