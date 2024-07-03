CCL International Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Sept-2018
|Jun-2018
Gross Sales
4.39
6.08
6.78
4.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.39
6.08
6.78
4.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.09
0.16
0.38
Total Income
4.48
6.18
6.93
5.11
Total Expenditure
3.35
5.17
5.35
4.3
PBIDT
1.12
1
1.58
0.81
Interest
0.45
0.26
0.41
0.19
PBDT
0.67
0.74
1.18
0.61
Depreciation
0.63
0.62
0.53
0.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0.01
0.02
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
0.03
0.09
0.63
0.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.03
0.09
0.63
0.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.03
0.09
0.63
0.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
0.04
0.33
0.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.19
19.19
19.19
19.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.51
16.44
23.3
17.12
PBDTM(%)
15.26
12.17
17.4
12.89
PATM(%)
0.68
1.48
9.29
2.11
