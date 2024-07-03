iifl-logo-icon 1
CCL International Ltd Quarterly Results

31.9
(2.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2019Jun-2019Sept-2018Jun-2018

Gross Sales

4.39

6.08

6.78

4.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.39

6.08

6.78

4.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.09

0.16

0.38

Total Income

4.48

6.18

6.93

5.11

Total Expenditure

3.35

5.17

5.35

4.3

PBIDT

1.12

1

1.58

0.81

Interest

0.45

0.26

0.41

0.19

PBDT

0.67

0.74

1.18

0.61

Depreciation

0.63

0.62

0.53

0.49

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0.01

0.02

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

0.03

0.09

0.63

0.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.03

0.09

0.63

0.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.03

0.09

0.63

0.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

0.04

0.33

0.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.19

19.19

19.19

19.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.51

16.44

23.3

17.12

PBDTM(%)

15.26

12.17

17.4

12.89

PATM(%)

0.68

1.48

9.29

2.11

