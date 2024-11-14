Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

CCL INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 It is hereby informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at C-42 RDC Raj Nagar Ghaziabad-201002 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. Pursuant to the Companys revised Code of Internal Procedure and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring Reporting of Trading by Insiders framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company has already been closed from October 1 2024 and would remain closed till 48 hours from the declaration of financial results. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure) Regulations, 2015, the board of directors of CCL International Limited in their meeting held today i.e.14th November, 2024, where proper quorum in accordance of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 was present, in which Board has inter-alia, approved the following matter: 1. Approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. A copy of Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Statements of Assets and Liability and Cash flow Statements based on IND- AS and Limited Review Report is attached herewith. The meeting commenced at 01.30 P.M and concluded at 2.30 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st August, 2024 To update on the recommendation of name of directors to be appointed as Independent Director in the ensuring Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

CCL INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 It is hereby informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at C-42 RDC Raj Nagar Ghaziabad-201002 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. Pursuant to the Companys revised Code of Internal Procedure and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring Reporting of Trading by Insiders framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company has already been closed from July 1 2024 and would remain closed till 48 hours from the declaration of financial results. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure) Regulations, 2015, the board of directors of CCL International Limited in their meeting held today i.e. 14th August, 2023, where proper quorum in accordance of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 was present, in which Board has inter-alia, approved the following matter: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee, along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Considered and accept the resignation of Ms. Richa Gulati, Practicing Company Secretary from the post of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-2024. 3. Considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Richa Dhamija and Company, Practicing Company Secretary for the post of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-2024. To accept the resignation of Ms. Richa Gulati, Practicing Company Secretary from the Post of Secretarial Auditor of the of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

CCL INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 It is hereby informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at C-42 RDC Raj Nagar Ghaziabad inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 amongst other items mentioned in the agenda. Pursuant to the Companys revised Code of Internal Procedure and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring Reporting of Trading by Insiders framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company has already been closed from April 1 2024 and would remain closed till 48 hours from the declaration of financial results. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure) Regulations, 2015, the board of directors of CCL International Limited in their meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2024, where proper quorum in accordance of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 was present, in which Board has inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Approved Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 is attached herewith. 2. Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Result and year to date Standalone financials of the Company. 3. Declaration with regard to Audit Report on Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 with unmodified opinion. The meeting commenced at 5:00 P.M and concluded at 06:00 P.M The aforesaid information is disclosed on the website of the company i.e. www.evocreteindia.com and also disclosed on the BSE website i.e. www.bseindia.com. This is for information and record. Kindly acknowledge receipt. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024